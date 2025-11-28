Technology News
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme C81 Storage Variants, Colourways Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is tipped to go on sale in India in four RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G (pictured) was the company's last Pro+ model in Realme's number series

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could be launched in India soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The Chinese tech firm recently unveiled the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition in the country, and it appears to be gearing up to introduce a new handset in its number series. Meanwhile, another handset with 4G connectivity, dubbed the Realme C81, could also be launched in India soon. Moreover, the RAM and storage configurations and colour options of the two handsets have also been leaked online. While the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could be available in four RAM and storage variants, the Realme C81 is said to be offered in two storage configurations.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme C81 Specifications and Colourways (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that Realme is preparing to launch two smartphones in India with the model numbers RMX5131 and RMX5388 that will arrive as the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme C81, respectively. The tipster has also leaked the RAM and storage variants, as well as the colourways of these two handsets.

The base variant of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the phone is also said to be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will debut in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Camellia Pink colourways, according to the tipster.

On the other hand, the Realme C81, which supports 4G connectivity, could go on sale in India in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations. The handset is said to be available in the country in India and other Asian countries in Storm Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

The Realme 16 series, which has yet to be announced by the Chinese tech firm, is expected to be launched in the country as the successor to the Realme 15 series. The existing lineup comprises the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G. If the leaked information is accurate, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G would be the first Pro+ model since the launch of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G earlier this year, in January, in India.

Meanwhile, the specifications, features, launch date, and price details about the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme C81 are expected to be revealed by the company in the coming months.

