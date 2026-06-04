The OnePlus Turbo 6X is rumoured to be in development as the latest model in the performance-focused Turbo lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a OnePlus executive has confirmed that the handset will launch in China before the end of the month. While specifications are yet to be revealed by the brand, leaks suggest that it could be powered by the Dimensity 7300 chipset. As per a tipster, the OnePlus Turbo 6X could feature a 144Hz LCD screen and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Launch Confirmed

OnePlus China President Li Jie revealed the launch timeline of the Turbo 6X while responding to a user comment on Weibo. The executive confirmed that the handset will make its debut in China before June 18, which means there are only a few more days until it arrives in the country.

Ahead of its debut, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has leaked several key specifications of the handset. According to the Weibo post, the OnePlus Turbo 6X will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the purported handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera based on the OV50D sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is tipped to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a plastic frame, and an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset may measure 165.85 x 75.85 x 8.55mm and tip the scales around 208g.

On the other hand, the higher-end OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro could get an LTPS OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. The handset may pack an 8,000mAh battery and come with an IP69-rated build for water resistance. As per the tipster, the OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro are expected to target the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000) price segment in China.