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OnePlus Turbo 6X China Launch Confirmed for June as Tipster Leaks Specifications

The OnePlus Turbo 6X is tipped to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 13:40 IST
OnePlus Turbo 6X China Launch Confirmed for June as Tipster Leaks Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus launched the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in China in January

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Highlights
  • The OnePlus Turbo 6X is confirmed to launch in China before June 18
  • The handset is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip
  • It could target the CNY 1,000 segment in China
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The OnePlus Turbo 6X is rumoured to be in development as the latest model in the performance-focused Turbo lineup. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a OnePlus executive has confirmed that the handset will launch in China before the end of the month. While specifications are yet to be revealed by the brand, leaks suggest that it could be powered by the Dimensity 7300 chipset. As per a tipster, the OnePlus Turbo 6X could feature a 144Hz LCD screen and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Turbo 6X Launch Confirmed

OnePlus China President Li Jie revealed the launch timeline of the Turbo 6X while responding to a user comment on Weibo. The executive confirmed that the handset will make its debut in China before June 18, which means there are only a few more days until it arrives in the country.

Ahead of its debut, tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) has leaked several key specifications of the handset. According to the Weibo post, the OnePlus Turbo 6X will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the purported handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6X is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera based on the OV50D sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It may also have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Turbo 6X is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is tipped to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a plastic frame, and an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset may measure 165.85 x 75.85 x 8.55mm and tip the scales around 208g.

On the other hand, the higher-end OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro could get an LTPS OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. The handset may pack an 8,000mAh battery and come with an IP69-rated build for water resistance. As per the tipster, the OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro are expected to target the CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 14,000) price segment in China.

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Further reading: OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Launch Date, OnePlus Turbo 6X Specifications, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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OnePlus Turbo 6X China Launch Confirmed for June as Tipster Leaks Specifications
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