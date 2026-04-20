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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, 8GB RAM

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 could be paired with approximately 7.21GB of RAM, which may then be marketed as 8GB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 April 2026 09:29 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, 8GB RAM

OnePlus Nord CE 6 could join the recently launched Nord 6 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number CPH2805
  • It appears to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • The phone posted 1,101 single-core and 3,117 multi-core scores
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The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India and select global markets earlier this month, and the rumour mill suggests it could be joined by two more models. A OnePlus handset, believed to be the OnePlus Nord CE 6, has been discovered on a benchmarking site. The listing not only reveals the purported handset's moniker but also sheds light on some of its key specifications. It is seen with 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset bearing the model number CPH2805 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which is rumoured to be launched soon. The purported handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.80GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise one core clocked at 2.71GHz, three cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four cores operating at the base 1.80GHz frequency. Comparing the SoC's core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It, notably, also powers handsets like the recently launched Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and the Vivo T5 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 could be paired with approximately 7.21GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OxygenOS 16 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing of the purported handset on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the OnePlus handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,101 (single core) and 3,117 (multi core) points, respectively. For context, last year's OnePlus Nord CE 5 achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,317 and 3,989 points, respectively.

Thus, the benchmark numbers hint towards performance at par with last year's Nord-series model.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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