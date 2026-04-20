The OnePlus Nord 6 was launched in India and select global markets earlier this month, and the rumour mill suggests it could be joined by two more models. A OnePlus handset, believed to be the OnePlus Nord CE 6, has been discovered on a benchmarking site. The listing not only reveals the purported handset's moniker but also sheds light on some of its key specifications. It is seen with 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Geekbench Listing

A OnePlus handset bearing the model number CPH2805 has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The model number is believed to corroborate the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which is rumoured to be launched soon. The purported handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.80GHz.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 (CPH2805) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. 👇



Specifications:

⬛ Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

• 1 core @ 2.71 GHz

• 3 cores @ 2.40 GHz

• 4 cores @ 1.80 GHz

🎮 Adreno 810 GPU

💾 8GB RAM

🍭 Android 16



Geekbench CPU scores:

Single-core: 1,101

Multi-core:… pic.twitter.com/gLAf0jfWav — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 19, 2026

The SoC appears to comprise one core clocked at 2.71GHz, three cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four cores operating at the base 1.80GHz frequency. Comparing the SoC's core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It, notably, also powers handsets like the recently launched Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and the Vivo T5 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 could be paired with approximately 7.21GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OxygenOS 16 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing of the purported handset on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the OnePlus handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,101 (single core) and 3,117 (multi core) points, respectively. For context, last year's OnePlus Nord CE 5 achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,317 and 3,989 points, respectively.

Thus, the benchmark numbers hint towards performance at par with last year's Nord-series model.