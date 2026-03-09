Technology News
Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Realme Note 80 is currently on sale in Indonesia via the Realme online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 18:49 IST
Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 80 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme Note 80 is offered in two colour options
  • Realme Note 80 features a Unisoc T7250 chipset
  • The phone is 7.94mm thick
Realme Note 80 has been launched in select markets as the latest budget smartphone in the Chinese smartphone maker's lineup. The handset can be purchased in Indonesia via the company's website. The handset is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. It is powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The new Realme handset is backed by a 6,300mAh battery. It also supports 15W wired charging. It is equipped with a single rear camera unit, along with an LED flash.

Realme Note 80 Price, Availability

Pricing of the Realme Note 80 in Indonesia starts at IDR 16,99,000 (about Rs. 9,000) for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at IDR 19,99,000 (roughly Rs. 11,000).

Realme's new handset is currently on sale in the country via the Realme Indonesia online store. The Realme Note 80 is offered in Glacier Blue and Storm Black colourways.

Realme Note 80 Specifications, Features

The Realme Note 80 is a dual SIM handset. The phone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 90Hz of refresh rate, 260 ppi pixel density, 16.7 million colours, 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 563 nits of peak brightness, and Panda MN228 protection. An octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with a Mali G57 GPU, powers the smartphone. It features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of EMMC5.1 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Realme Note 80 carries a single 8-megapixel camera on the back, with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree field of view. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 720p/30 fps.

The Realme Note 80 packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a Gyroscope and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 167.2x76.6x7.94mm, while weighing about 197g.

Realme Note 80

Realme Note 80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme Note 80, Realme Note 80 Launch, Realme Note 80 Price, Realme Note 80 Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Anthropic’s Claude Finds 22 Vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox in Just Two Weeks
Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
