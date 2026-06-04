Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17T is positioned as a camera-focused flagship, highlighted by its Leica Summilux imaging system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 12:15 IST
Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi's latest handset has an IP68-rated build and Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount on the 17T
  • The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC
  • Xiaomi 17T is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17T was launched in India on Wednesday. It is the latest entrant in the flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup, equipped with Leica-tuned cameras and a dedicated 5x periscope telephoto lens. The new handset sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Xiaomi 17T runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi 17T in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 64,999. As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount on select HDFC Bank, SBI Card, American Express, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also opt for a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus instead of the bank offer.

VoltXiaomi 17T Discussion
Explore More...

Additionally, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 cashback. With the instant bank discount applied, the effective prices of the Xiaomi 17T drop to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Xiaomi is also offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI and zero down payment options. The company has further announced an assured 60 percent buyback value within one year of purchase. For the base 12GB + 256GB variant, Xiaomi says the buyback programme can reduce the effective one-year ownership cost to Rs. 19,000.

Buyers will also receive complimentary subscriptions, including Spotify Premium Standard for four months, YouTube Premium for three months, and Google AI Pro for three months. The handset will go on sale starting June 10 via the Xiaomi website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi 17T Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi 17T runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone also gets the company's 3D IceLoop cooling system for thermal management.

On the optics front, Xiaomi 17T is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The periscope camera is claimed to offer a 115mm equivalent focal length and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 17T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Xiaomi 17T Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Key Specifications Including Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Price, Features Compared
  3. Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  6. Infinix Smart 20 to Launch in India Next Week With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vi Unveils Silent Mobile Verification for ‘Faster’ Verification on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India
  4. Amazon Expands Visual Search With AI-Generated Product Previews, Lens Live and Circle to Search Features
  5. US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
  7. Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. 007 First Light Sequels Will Published by Amazon Games, Company Confirms
  10. Samsung Revamps Health App Brings Vitals and Heart Health Score Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »