Xiaomi 17T was launched in India on Wednesday. It is the latest entrant in the flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup, equipped with Leica-tuned cameras and a dedicated 5x periscope telephoto lens. The new handset sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Xiaomi 17T runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Availability

The price of the Xiaomi 17T in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 64,999. As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is offering a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount on select HDFC Bank, SBI Card, American Express, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also opt for a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus instead of the bank offer.

Additionally, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 cashback. With the instant bank discount applied, the effective prices of the Xiaomi 17T drop to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Xiaomi is also offering up to 18 months of no-cost EMI and zero down payment options. The company has further announced an assured 60 percent buyback value within one year of purchase. For the base 12GB + 256GB variant, Xiaomi says the buyback programme can reduce the effective one-year ownership cost to Rs. 19,000.

Buyers will also receive complimentary subscriptions, including Spotify Premium Standard for four months, YouTube Premium for three months, and Google AI Pro for three months. The handset will go on sale starting June 10 via the Xiaomi website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi 17T Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi 17T runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone also gets the company's 3D IceLoop cooling system for thermal management.

On the optics front, Xiaomi 17T is equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The periscope camera is claimed to offer a 115mm equivalent focal length and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 17T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection.

The Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.