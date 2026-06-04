Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25, Playable Demo and Pre Orders Now Live

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25, Playable Demo and Pre-Orders Now Live

Onimusha: Way of the Sword received a new trailer at Sony's State of Play.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 June 2026 12:09 IST
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25, Playable Demo and Pre-Orders Now Live

Photo Credit: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a samurai action-adventure game

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch on September 25, 2026
  • Pre-orders for the game are now live
  • Way of the Sword is set in a dark fantasy version of Edo-era Kyoto
Advertisement

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the upcoming action-adventure title from Capcom, now has a confirmed release date and a playable demo. At Sony's State of Play broadcast on Tuesday, Capcom confirmed that the game will launch on September 25, 2026, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. You don't, however, have to wait till September to experience a portion of the game for yourself. A demo for Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now out on all platforms.

The playable demo was released on June 3 and can be accessed on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo Details

The Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo features the Kiyomizu-dera Temple stage and allows players to experience the game's swordplay. Players will have abilities like parry, deflect, Issen, soul absorption, along with an Oni Armament at their disposal. They will also face off against a formidable foe, Sasaki Ganryu, in a boss fight.

Do note that save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game when it launches in September. Capcom has also said that the demo differs from the final game in some respects.

“PC performance for this demo may differ from that of the base game. There is no guarantee of compatibility and performance parity between the two versions. A separate benchmark tool will be released in order to assess the expected performance for your PC,” Capcom said.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the first new entry in the Onimusha series in 20 years. The dark fantasy title follows Miyamoto Musashi, a samurai in Edo-era Kyoto facing a supernatural threat. The game will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 25, 2026.

Pre-orders for Onimusha: Way of the Sword are now live, too, across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The game is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions that are priced $69.99, $79.99, and $89.99, respectively (Rs. 4,399, Rs. 4,799, and Rs. 5,699 in India). Users who pre-purchase the game will receive in-game pre-order bonuses.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Onimusha Way of the Sword, Capcom, State of Play, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Dashlane Password Manager Reveals Hackers Stole Some Encrypted Vaults Using Brute-Force Attacks
Xiaomi 17T Launched in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC: Price, Specifications
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Launches September 25, Playable Demo and Pre-Orders Now Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Price, Features Compared
  3. Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  6. Infinix Smart 20 to Launch in India Next Week With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vi Unveils Silent Mobile Verification for ‘Faster’ Verification on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India
  4. Amazon Expands Visual Search With AI-Generated Product Previews, Lens Live and Circle to Search Features
  5. US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
  7. Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. 007 First Light Sequels Will Published by Amazon Games, Company Confirms
  10. Samsung Revamps Health App Brings Vitals and Heart Health Score Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »