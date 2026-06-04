Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the upcoming action-adventure title from Capcom, now has a confirmed release date and a playable demo. At Sony's State of Play broadcast on Tuesday, Capcom confirmed that the game will launch on September 25, 2026, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. You don't, however, have to wait till September to experience a portion of the game for yourself. A demo for Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now out on all platforms.

The playable demo was released on June 3 and can be accessed on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo Details

The Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo features the Kiyomizu-dera Temple stage and allows players to experience the game's swordplay. Players will have abilities like parry, deflect, Issen, soul absorption, along with an Oni Armament at their disposal. They will also face off against a formidable foe, Sasaki Ganryu, in a boss fight.

Do note that save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game when it launches in September. Capcom has also said that the demo differs from the final game in some respects.

“PC performance for this demo may differ from that of the base game. There is no guarantee of compatibility and performance parity between the two versions. A separate benchmark tool will be released in order to assess the expected performance for your PC,” Capcom said.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the first new entry in the Onimusha series in 20 years. The dark fantasy title follows Miyamoto Musashi, a samurai in Edo-era Kyoto facing a supernatural threat. The game will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 25, 2026.

Pre-orders for Onimusha: Way of the Sword are now live, too, across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The game is available in Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe Editions that are priced $69.99, $79.99, and $89.99, respectively (Rs. 4,399, Rs. 4,799, and Rs. 5,699 in India). Users who pre-purchase the game will receive in-game pre-order bonuses.