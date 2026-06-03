Samsung Galaxy A27 is expected to launch later this year as the successor to the Galaxy A26. The upcoming Galaxy A series phone was spotted in the US (Federal Communications Commission) database, pretty much confirming its imminent arrival. The FCC listing shows the phone with two model numbers. The Galaxy A27 is said to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 6.7-Inch display. It is also expected to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Two Samsung Galaxy A27 Variants Listed on US FCC Database

An unannounced Samsung smartphone with model numbers SM-A276B and SM-A276U received clearance from the FCC on June 1, 2026. These model numbers are presumed to belong to different variants of the Galaxy A27. The listing does not include any specifications of the phone, but it suggests that the launch may not be far off.

Samsung has not officially announced a launch timeline for the Galaxy A27, but the handset was previously spotted on Geekbench with the SM-A276B model number, 6GB of RAM, Android 16 and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Previously leaked renders showed the phone will arrive in black, pink and light blue colour options, and will have a pill-shaped camera module housing three sensors.

The Galaxy A27 is speculated to come with a 6.7-Inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel main shooter with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It could feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is likely to measure 162.4×78.2×7.8 mm and weigh about 200g.

The Galaxy A27 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A26, which was launched in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 24,999.