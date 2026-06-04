Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Xiaomi has yet to confirm official details about the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. However, a new leak has surfaced on the web, revealing a few possible camera specifications of the device. The leak suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a strong camera-focused flagship. It is expected to come with a 6.9-inch 2K display and a Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Could Pack Two 200-Megapixel Cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station, in a new Weibo post, claims that a 'large screen flagship" phone is undergoing testing with dual 200-megapixel rear cameras. This phone is believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, as per previous leaks and comments. The purported Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. This camera sensor is said to feature next-generation Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology to deliver decent results in high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging and low-light conditions.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

The engineering sample of Xiaomi 18 Pro Max reportedly includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, 3x focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto camera is said to support macro photography as well. The assembly of the lens and sensor are reportedly revamped.

A dual 200-megapixel imaging system would be a notable upgrade over the rear cameras on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The existing model has a triple Leica-branded camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

While that's about it for the new leak, previous rumours claimed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will come with a 6.9-inch flat display with 2K resolution and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. It is said to include a balanced dual-speaker setup and a large X-axis linear motor. It is likely to feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. It could run on Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is likely to go official in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18.