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  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Key Specifications Including Dual 200 Megapixel Rear Camera Setup

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Key Specifications Including Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is said to feature LOFIC technology for improved HDR and low-light imaging performance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 12:37 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Leak Reveals Key Specifications Including Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max rear camera details leaked online
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max said to include a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
  • It is likely to feature an 8,500mAh battery
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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year as a successor to last year's Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Xiaomi has yet to confirm official details about the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. However, a new leak has surfaced on the web, revealing a few possible camera specifications of the device. The leak suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a strong camera-focused flagship. It is expected to come with a 6.9-inch 2K display and a Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Could Pack Two 200-Megapixel Cameras

Tipster Digital Chat Station, in a new Weibo post, claims that a 'large screen flagship" phone is undergoing testing with dual 200-megapixel rear cameras. This phone is believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, as per previous leaks and comments. The purported Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. This camera sensor is said to feature next-generation Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology to deliver decent results in high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging and low-light conditions. 

xiaomi 18 pro max dcs weibo Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The engineering sample of Xiaomi 18 Pro Max reportedly includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, 3x focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto camera is said to support macro photography as well. The assembly of the lens and sensor are reportedly revamped.

A dual 200-megapixel imaging system would be a notable upgrade over the rear cameras on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The existing model has a triple Leica-branded camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

While that's about it for the new leak, previous rumours claimed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will come with a 6.9-inch flat display with 2K resolution and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC. It is said to include a balanced dual-speaker setup and a large X-axis linear motor. It is likely to feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. It could run on Android 17-based HyperOS 4.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is likely to go official in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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