Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Sport 6.4 Inch Display; Pro Models Said to Feature Dual 200 Megapixel Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Sport 6.4-Inch Display; Pro Models Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models are tipped to feature new screen technologies and silicon batteries.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 15:06 IST
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Sport 6.4-Inch Display; Pro Models Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series launched in September last year before hitting global markets later on

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A new rumour brings us some fresh information about Xiaomi 18 series
  • The vanilla model is said to come with a compact form factor
  • Xiaomi 18 series is said to be on track for a September debut
Advertisement

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in September last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Leica-tuned rear cameras. Now, a new rumour brings us some fresh information about their successors, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The vanilla Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch display. The Pro models are said to come with silicon battery units. Based on the company's previous launch schedules, Xiaomi is likely to unveil the new lineup in September.

Xiaomi 18 Series Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the specifications and launch timeline of the Xiaomi 18 series. The vanilla model is said to come with a compact form factor and a 6.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. This model is tipped to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, rounded corners and narrow bezels around the display.

dcs weibo Xiaomi 18

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models are tipped to feature new screen technologies and silicon batteries. The tipster states that the peripheral components of the Xiaomi 18 Pro models have been significantly improved compared to the predecessors.

Further, Xiaomi 18 Pro models are said to feature dual 200-megapixel cameras. This rumour, if it turns out to be true, would be an upgrade over the existing Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The duo has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor.

In the comment section, the tipster hinted that the battery of the Xiaomi 18 lineup will start with the digit '7', suggesting a 7,000mAh-range capacity. In a separate Weibo post, the tipster added that the Xiaomi 18 series is on track for a September debut. Last year's Xiaomi 17 series, which also debuted in September ahead of its international release.

The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and have Leica-Tuned Triple rear cameras. The Pro models have a secondary M10 display at the rear.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications

Related Stories

Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Sport 6.4-Inch Display; Pro Models Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2026 With 6.3-Inch Display Goes Official
  2. God of War Laufey Revealed at State of Play: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Marvel's Wolverine Gets Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Pre-Orders Go Live
  4. Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo Visit Regulatory Databases, Might Launch Soon
  5. Â Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. RTX Spark-Powered Laptops Could Cost a Lot More Than Regular AI PCs
  7. Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Lumio Launches 55-Inch Variants of Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) in India
  9. Lava Bold N2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy A27 Reportedly Bags US FCC Certification, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A27 Reportedly Bags US FCC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  2. Meta Reportedly Testing ‘Series’ Feature to Organise Instagram, Facebook Reels Into Episodic Collections
  3. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Sport 6.4-Inch Display; Pro Models Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  4. Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications
  5. Marvel's Wolverine Gets Visceral Gameplay Trailer at State of Play, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. RTX Spark Laptops Said to Cost More Than Traditional AI PCs; Base Models Could Start at $1,799
  7. Lumio Introduces 55-Inch Variants of Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) Smart TVs in India: Price, Features
  8. Bitcoin Drops Below $67,000 as ETF Outflows, Institutional Selling Intensify
  9. Lava Bold N2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Said to Be Developing On-Device Scam Detection Feature for Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »