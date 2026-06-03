Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in September last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Leica-tuned rear cameras. Now, a new rumour brings us some fresh information about their successors, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The vanilla Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch display. The Pro models are said to come with silicon battery units. Based on the company's previous launch schedules, Xiaomi is likely to unveil the new lineup in September.

Xiaomi 18 Series Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the specifications and launch timeline of the Xiaomi 18 series. The vanilla model is said to come with a compact form factor and a 6.4-inch screen with 2K resolution. This model is tipped to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, rounded corners and narrow bezels around the display.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models are tipped to feature new screen technologies and silicon batteries. The tipster states that the peripheral components of the Xiaomi 18 Pro models have been significantly improved compared to the predecessors.

Further, Xiaomi 18 Pro models are said to feature dual 200-megapixel cameras. This rumour, if it turns out to be true, would be an upgrade over the existing Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The duo has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel sensor.

In the comment section, the tipster hinted that the battery of the Xiaomi 18 lineup will start with the digit '7', suggesting a 7,000mAh-range capacity. In a separate Weibo post, the tipster added that the Xiaomi 18 series is on track for a September debut. Last year's Xiaomi 17 series, which also debuted in September ahead of its international release.

The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and have Leica-Tuned Triple rear cameras. The Pro models have a secondary M10 display at the rear.

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