Realme GT Neo 5 is set to debut in China in February. This smartphone will feature the new 240W fast charging technology. Its remaining specifications and design are currently under wrap. However, rumours suggest that this upcoming Realme smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Two of its variants have now reportedly surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site ahead of launch. In addition, the design of these alleged Realme GT Neo 5 has been suggested by a couple of new TENAA listings.

According to a report by TechGoing, a [Realme] device with the model number RMX3708 has been spotted on 3C. It is said to be the Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging. The listing suggests that this variant might include a 4,600mAh battery. Similarly, the 150W fast charging variant with the model number RMX3706 could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

In addition, the design of these Realme GT Neo 5 variants has been leaked via TENAA listings. Both appear to feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot on the front for housing the selfie camera. They also could come with a redesigned rear camera module.

Realme GT Neo 5 (150W)

Realme has so far confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come with 240W fast charging support. It will get a PS3 fire protection design with 13 temperature sensors and a full-link safety monitoring mechanism. This smartphone will also have a 6,580 square millimetre heat dissipation area.

A recent report suggests that this smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,169Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The device may also get an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support on the back. The Realme GT Neo 5 is said to get a plastic frame with RGB lighting.

