Realme GT Neo 5 Bags 3C Certifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report

Realme GT Neo 5 is confirmed to feature 240W fast charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 17:28 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Bags 3C Certifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Realme GT Neo 5 appears to sport a redesigned rear camera module

  • Realme GT Neo 5 is set to launch in China in February
  • It will have 13 temperature sensors, PS3 fire protection design
  • The Realme GT Neo 5 may get a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen

Realme GT Neo 5 is set to debut in China in February. This smartphone will feature the new 240W fast charging technology. Its remaining specifications and design are currently under wrap. However, rumours suggest that this upcoming Realme smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Two of its variants have now reportedly surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site ahead of launch. In addition, the design of these alleged Realme GT Neo 5 has been suggested by a couple of new TENAA listings.

According to a report by TechGoing, a [Realme] device with the model number RMX3708 has been spotted on 3C. It is said to be the Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging. The listing suggests that this variant might include a 4,600mAh battery. Similarly, the 150W fast charging variant with the model number RMX3706 could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

In addition, the design of these Realme GT Neo 5 variants has been leaked via TENAA listings. Both appear to feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot on the front for housing the selfie camera. They also could come with a redesigned rear camera module.

realme gt neo 5 150w tenaa realme_gt_neo_5_150w_tenaa

Realme GT Neo 5 (150W)

Realme has so far confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come with 240W fast charging support. It will get a PS3 fire protection design with 13 temperature sensors and a full-link safety monitoring mechanism. This smartphone will also have a 6,580 square millimetre heat dissipation area.

A recent report suggests that this smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,169Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The device may also get an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. There could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support on the back. The Realme GT Neo 5 is said to get a plastic frame with RGB lighting.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme, TENAA, 3C
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 5 Bags 3C Certifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report
  Realme GT Neo 5 Bags 3C Certifications, Design Leaked via TENAA Listing: Report
