Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme’s 300W Fast Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch

Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch

Realme currently offers 240W charging on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 17:45 IST
Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 has a 4,600mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 supports up to 240W fast charging
  • Redmi previewed 300W charging technology in February last year
  • The phone charges from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds in the video
Advertisement

Realme is all set to unveil its new wired charging technology on August 14 in China. The announcement is expected to be related to the 300W fast charging technology. Ahead of the formal reveal, a leaked video shows Realme's fast-charging technology in action. Additionally, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu has officially teased the feature. The Chinese tech brand already has 240W charging technology available on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5.

Realme's Fast Charging Technology Leaked

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with 91Mobiles, leaked a video that demonstrates Realme's fast charging technology. In the 38-second-long video, we can see a phone plugged along with a timer next to it to show the charging time. The phone charges from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds in the video.

The alleged video of the technology shows that the charging speed could be higher than 300W. However, the battery capacity of the phone and the time required to fully charge the phone are unknown.

Meanwhile, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), teased the forthcoming charging feature. A photo shared by Xu shows that it can fill the battery up to 20 percent in 41 seconds. 

Earlier this week, Realme announced that it will showcase its latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology on August 14. The preview will take place during Realme's annual 828 Fan Fest in Shenzhen, China. The announcement is expected to be regarding the 300W fast charging feature.

The 300W charging technology by Realme is rumoured to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than three minutes and fully charge the battery in under five minutes. Realme currently offers 240W charging on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5. Realme advertises that the GT Neo 5's 4,600mAh battery can be charged to 100 percent in less than ten minutes. It is touted to fill the battery from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds and zero to 50 percent in four minutes.

Redmi already previewed similar 300W charging technology in February last year. This charging technology fills a 4,100mAh battery in less than five minutes.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme, 300W Charging, Realme GT 5, Realme GT Neo 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report

Related Stories

Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 300W Wired Charging Technology Revealed in Leaked Video
  2. ChatGPT Will Now Let You Generate AI Images Without a Subscription
  3. OpenAI Warns That Users Might Get Attached to ChatGPT's Voice Mode
  4. Here's When Apple May Launch the First iPad Air Model With an OLED Screen
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Gets Rs. 12,000 Cheaper in India
  6. Ola Electric Bike May Launch in India on August 15 With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Offer These UpgradesÂ Over Galaxy S23 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch
  2. Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements
  3. Realme’s 300W Fast-Charging Technology Showcased in Leaked Video Ahead of August 14 Launch
  4. Google Begins Testing Wear OS 5.1 Based on Android 15 on Pixel Watch 2: Report
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Tipped to Bring 30 Percent Increased CPU Performance Over Predecessor
  6. Mac Mini With Up to M4 Pro Chipset, Redesigned Form Factor to Be Launched in 2024: Report
  7. Realme 13+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 7300 SoC, Allegedly Appears on Other Certification Websites
  8. Google Reportedly Made Ads for Meta’s Instagram Targeting Minor YouTube Users
  9. Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
  10. Binance Claims to Have Recovered $73 Million of Funds Stolen via Hacks, Scams in Q2 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »