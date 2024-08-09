Realme is all set to unveil its new wired charging technology on August 14 in China. The announcement is expected to be related to the 300W fast charging technology. Ahead of the formal reveal, a leaked video shows Realme's fast-charging technology in action. Additionally, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu has officially teased the feature. The Chinese tech brand already has 240W charging technology available on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5.

Realme's Fast Charging Technology Leaked

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in association with 91Mobiles, leaked a video that demonstrates Realme's fast charging technology. In the 38-second-long video, we can see a phone plugged along with a timer next to it to show the charging time. The phone charges from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds in the video.

The alleged video of the technology shows that the charging speed could be higher than 300W. However, the battery capacity of the phone and the time required to fully charge the phone are unknown.

Meanwhile, Realme's Vice President Chase Xu, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), teased the forthcoming charging feature. A photo shared by Xu shows that it can fill the battery up to 20 percent in 41 seconds.

Earlier this week, Realme announced that it will showcase its latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology on August 14. The preview will take place during Realme's annual 828 Fan Fest in Shenzhen, China. The announcement is expected to be regarding the 300W fast charging feature.

The 300W charging technology by Realme is rumoured to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than three minutes and fully charge the battery in under five minutes. Realme currently offers 240W charging on the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT 5. Realme advertises that the GT Neo 5's 4,600mAh battery can be charged to 100 percent in less than ten minutes. It is touted to fill the battery from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds and zero to 50 percent in four minutes.

Redmi already previewed similar 300W charging technology in February last year. This charging technology fills a 4,100mAh battery in less than five minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.