Realme GT Neo 5 specifications have been tipped once again through a Weibo post by a known Chinese tipster. The upcoming Realme smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Realme is expected to unveil two variants of the Realme GT Neo 5 with two different battery capacities. It is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has suggested key specifications of Realme GT Neo 5 on Weibo. The tipster claims that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 rear sensor with support for OIS and an f/1.79 lens. It is said to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The tipster also states that the upcoming Realme phone will feature RGB lights and will have a plastic frame.

The Realme GT Neo 5 could debut in two variants with different battery and charging specifications. The variant with 4,600mAh battery is said to support 240W fast charging, while the other variant with 5,000mAh battery could support 150W fast charging.

Recently, leaked renders of the Realme GT Neo offered a glimpse at the design of the rumoured handset. It is seen with triple cameras arranged in two circular ring-shaped modules and curved edges.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumoured to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3. The latter was launched in China in March this year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

However, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of Realme GT Neo 5, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.