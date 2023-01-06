Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched in the US and Europe on Thursday. The South Korean tech giant has now teased the arrival of new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The firm has revealed a few key specifications of these upcoming smartphones. However, has not revealed the monikers of the device or devices yet. Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G handsets are set to make their debut in the country, after they were spotted on Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG website.

A microsite has gone live on the official Samsung India site which teases new Galaxy A series phones will launch in India on January 18 at 12pm IST. These devices will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green colours. They will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, there will be a waterdrop-style notch on the front, which resembles the design of the recently launched Galaxy A14 5G.

Samsung claims that the battery will offer up to 2 days of backup. There will be a triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Under the hood, these Galaxy A series smartphones will get a high-speed 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung's One UI interface will offer features like lock screen personalisation, split screen, quick share, and a privacy dashboard.

To recall, the Galaxy A14 5G launched with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android-13-based One UI 5.0. The Galaxy A14 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging support. It is 9.1mm thin and weighs about 204g, according to the company.

The other two rumoured Galaxy A series smartphones — Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G — have not debuted in any market yet. The Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 5G will reportedly come with a next-gen Exynos 1380 SoC.

