  Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Narzo 50 Pro Receive Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India

Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Narzo 50 Pro Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India

Realme GT Neo 3T and Narzo 50 Pro Android 13 update will be first pushed to 15 percent of users randomly.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 14:30 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Narzo 50 Pro Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T users must be running firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 to get the update

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T update carries firmware version RMX3371_11.C.04
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro update brings firmware version RMX3395_11.C.04
  • Realme UI 4.0 Update will be rolled out in a phased manner

Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro are receiving the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update in India. The latest update on both phones has come with new design themes, customization features, and improved performance as well as the latest security patches, firmware version, and more. The Realme UI 4.0 update for Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro bears the firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 and RMX3395_11.C.04 respectively. The update will be rolled out to all users in a phased manner. 

According to details shared on the official Community page by Realme, the Realme UI 4.0 update is now rolling out to only 15 percent of Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro users initially. The wider rollout is said to begin shortly.

The stable Android 13 update for the Realme GT Neo 3T reportedly comes with the firmware version RMX3371_11.C.04. Similarly, Realme Narzo 50 Pro comes with the same firmware version RMX3395_11.C.04.

The Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update brings aquamorphic design theme colors, a new clock widget on the home screen that will show the time in different time zones, media playback control, optimised Quick Settings, a Sidebar Toolbox, and more. The update is also said to improve performance, UI animations, system speed, stability, and battery life of the smartphone, Advanced Encryption standards, and more.

Users can check for the latest Android 13 updates manually in their phone's Settings app. One can download the update by going to the Settings app and tapping on Software update > *Download and install. Before updating, users must ensure that their Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro running RMX3371_11.A.09 and RMX3395_11.A.05 or RMX3395_11.A.06 or RMX3395_11.A.07, respectively.

Realme states that the phones may take longer than normal to boot for the first time after the Android 13 update is installed. 

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Realme, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

