Realme is expected to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 soon, although the company has yet to announce anything about it officially. However, multiple leaks over the past weeks have hinted quite a bit about the upcoming GT Neo series handset, including the presence of 16GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and 100W fast charging support. Now, a tipster has suggested the possible pricing of the Realme GT Neo 6. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

A Chinese tipster has leaked the pricing details of the Realme GT Neo 6. According to his Weibo post, the handset will be priced below CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Further, it is said to have an aluminium frame and could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Past leaks suggested a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC on the Realme GT Neo 6, paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It was tipped to pack a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could house a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W charging support.

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5. The latter was launched in February in China with two charging options. The variant with 240W fast charging support costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the 150W variant begins at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme GT Neo 5 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. Realme has housed a 4,600mAh battery on the 240W variant, while the 150W variant includes a 5,000mAh battery.

