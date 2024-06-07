Technology News

Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms

Realme GT Neo 5 currently offers the fastest smartphone charging rate at 240W, which is claimed to offer a full charge in under 10 minutes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 June 2024 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 (pictured) is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme already offers 240W charging in the Realme GT Neo 5
  • The Realme GT Neo 5 has a 4,600mAh battery
  • Xiaomi already showcased the 300W fast-charging technology last year
Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in February last year with up to 240W fast charging support. This fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. Now, the Chinese tech brand seems to be up the ante with new charging technology. A senior Realme executive has confirmed that it is working on 300W charging for upcoming smartphone models. The company's major rival Xiaomi already showcased its 300W fast charging technology last year.

In an interview with YouTube channel The Tech Chap, Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe and Global Marketing Director, confirmed that Realme is testing 300W charging. The latest move will help the brand to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, which is also working on similar fast charging technology.

Redmi already demonstrated 300W charging in February last year using a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery. This charging technology managed to fill the battery in less than five minutes. The company is yet to launch a handset with support for 300W fast charging.

Realme already offers 240W charging in the Realme GT Neo 5, which is claimed charge the 4,600mAh battery from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds, zero to 50 percent in four minutes, and zero to 100 percent in less than 10 minutes. A charging time of 30 seconds is touted to deliver up to two hours of talk time.

The Realme GT Neo 5 was unveiled with an initial price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000). It features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and up to 1TB storage are the other specifications of the phone.

iQoo 11S (200W), Infinix Zero Ultra 5G (180W), and Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) are some of the fastest-charging phones available in the market now, but upcoming Realme and Redmi (or Xiaomi) phones could soon surpass these charging speeds.

