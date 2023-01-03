Realme is set to host a virtual event on January 9 to launch the Realme 10 in India. This affordable 4G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This Realme smartphone gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It sports a sleek design with a 7.95mm thickness and a weight of 178g, the company says.

Realme 10 will be launched in India during a virtual event, which will take place on January 9 at 12:30pm. Realme is yet to reveal the India pricing information of this smartphone. To recall, the handset launched in November last year at a starting price of $229 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-of-the-line 8G RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Realme 10 specifications, features

Realme 10 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with ARM G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with a Dynamic RAM feature that can add up to 8GB of virtual memory.

For optics, the Realme 10 gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front housed in a hole-punch slot in the top-left corner. It boots Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Realme 10 measures 159.9x73.3x7.95mm and weighs 178g, the company says. It comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.