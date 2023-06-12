Technology News
Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is said to sport an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2023 16:20 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is expected to join the Realme GT Neo 5 series (pictured)

  • Realme GT Neo 5 Pro will reportedly sport an OLED display
  • The display is said to have a 1.5K resolution
  • Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is said to support 100W wired charging

Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE were launched in China earlier this year and the company is reportedly working on a new entry in the smartphone series — the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro. The handset's specifications have recently surfaced online, hinting at details of its display and processor. The purported Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is tipped to sport an OLED display and support 100W wired charging.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the purported Realme GT Neo 5 Pro will sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz along with 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will feature up to 512GB of storage, according to the tipster. The phone is also tipped to offer support for 100W wired charging.

In February, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 in two charging variants — with support for 150W and 240W wired charging support. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display which offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 series packs a triple rear camera sensor comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone houses a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5 Pro, Realme GT Neo 5 Pro specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Debut, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
