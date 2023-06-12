Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE were launched in China earlier this year and the company is reportedly working on a new entry in the smartphone series — the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro. The handset's specifications have recently surfaced online, hinting at details of its display and processor. The purported Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is tipped to sport an OLED display and support 100W wired charging.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the purported Realme GT Neo 5 Pro will sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz along with 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It will feature up to 512GB of storage, according to the tipster. The phone is also tipped to offer support for 100W wired charging.

In February, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 in two charging variants — with support for 150W and 240W wired charging support. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display which offers a refresh rate of 144Hz. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 series packs a triple rear camera sensor comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone houses a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

