Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in 100W, 150W Fast Charging Variants: All Details

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 13:14 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in 100W, 150W Fast Charging Variants: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 (pictured) is offered in Purple Realm Fantasy, Sanctuary White, and Zhou Yehei colourways

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 Pro could sport a 6.74-inch 1K OLED display
  • The phone is likely to pack a 5000mAh battery
  • It is expected to have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is expected to launch soon. The company launched other GT Neo 5 series models earlier this year including the Realme GT Neo 5 and the Realme GT Neo 5 SE. The phones are equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, respectively. The series is now expected to have a Pro model join the lineup. Previously some key specifications of the GT Neo 5 Pro were leaked. Now, a known tipster has leaked the charging specifications of the purported handset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is likely to launch with 100W and 150W fast charging options along with a 5,000mAh battery. An earlier leak suggested that the phone will likely sport a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

As per the leak, the GT Neo 5 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Qualcomm's fastest chipset to date. The phone is also said to come equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 launched in two charging variants - one with a 4,600mAh battery with 240W wired fast charging support and another with a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired fast charging support. The 16GB + 256GB option of the former is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000) while the latter option was listed at launch for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB + 256GB base variant.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant of the model was priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) during the launch. 

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in 100W, 150W Fast Charging Variants: All Details
