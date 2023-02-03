Technology News
Realme GT Neo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Video Ahead of Launch on February 9: All Details

Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2023 13:40 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Video Ahead of Launch on February 9: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 is shown in a purple colour variant

  • Realme GT Neo 5 will support 240W fast charging
  • The phone will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor
  • It will also have a LED flash module next to the rear camera unit

Realme GT Neo 5 is set to make its debut on February 9. The Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer has already revealed some of the smartphone's key specifications. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, and will support 240W SuperVOOC fast charging, It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, a promotional video leak has revealed design features previously teased by the company, including the rear panel that is shown in a purple colour variant with a matte finish.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked a promotional video for the upcoming handset via Twitter. In the eight-second video, we see the Realme GT Neo 5 equipped with a triple rear camera setup on a square island, along with an RGB LED flash module beside it. When the phone's battery level falls below 20 percent, it glows red. Above 20 percent, the purple light will remain on, while the phone is connected to the charger, as per the video.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is seen having a dual-tone rear panel, with the upper half featuring a big rectangular block for the two circular camera cutouts, an LED flash module, and the RGB lights. There are also two vertical lines that run from the rectangular camera island down to the device's bottom edge.

The triple rear camera unit seen in the video will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor will also feature on the handset. Meanwhile, a 16-megapixel selfie camera will be housed within a hole-punch cutout at the top. The Realme GT Neo 5 is also said to run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The upcoming smartphone by Realme will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and also have an infrared (IR) blaster and an NFC chip. The Realme GT Neo 5 will support 240W fast charging, according to the company.

As previously reported, the Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to offer two battery and charging variants - the 240W fast charging variant is said to have a 4,600mAh battery, while the 150W fast charging variant is said to have a larger 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Australia To Bring New Crypto Plan to Protect its Investors From Financial Risk
Text-to-Audio Generation Is Here. One of the Next Big AI Disruptions Could Be in the Music Industry
Realme GT Neo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Video Ahead of Launch on February 9: All Details
