Realme GT Neo 5 is set to make its debut on February 9. The Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer has already revealed some of the smartphone's key specifications. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, and will support 240W SuperVOOC fast charging, It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, a promotional video leak has revealed design features previously teased by the company, including the rear panel that is shown in a purple colour variant with a matte finish.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked a promotional video for the upcoming handset via Twitter. In the eight-second video, we see the Realme GT Neo 5 equipped with a triple rear camera setup on a square island, along with an RGB LED flash module beside it. When the phone's battery level falls below 20 percent, it glows red. Above 20 percent, the purple light will remain on, while the phone is connected to the charger, as per the video.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is seen having a dual-tone rear panel, with the upper half featuring a big rectangular block for the two circular camera cutouts, an LED flash module, and the RGB lights. There are also two vertical lines that run from the rectangular camera island down to the device's bottom edge.

The triple rear camera unit seen in the video will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor will also feature on the handset. Meanwhile, a 16-megapixel selfie camera will be housed within a hole-punch cutout at the top. The Realme GT Neo 5 is also said to run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The upcoming smartphone by Realme will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and also have an infrared (IR) blaster and an NFC chip. The Realme GT Neo 5 will support 240W fast charging, according to the company.

As previously reported, the Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to offer two battery and charging variants - the 240W fast charging variant is said to have a 4,600mAh battery, while the 150W fast charging variant is said to have a larger 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display.

