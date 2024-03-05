Realme GT Neo 6 series is expected to go official soon with at least two new handsets. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the exact moniker or launch details of the phones officially. Still, ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has suggested the chipsets of purported Realme GT Neo 6 and Realme GT Neo 6 SE. Realme GT Neo 5 was launched last year with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in a post on Weibo, claimed that the Realme GT Neo 6 series smartphones will feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs. They are said to come with 1.5K resolution displays and support 100W wired fast charging as well.

The tipster didn't specify which model will have the processors. However, it is speculated that the Realme GT Neo 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8 series chip, while the Realme GT Neo 6 SE model could be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Both unannounced chips are expected to launch later this month.

The Realme GT Neo 5 was launched in February in China with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and two charging options. The variant with 240W fast charging support costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the 150W variant begins at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Realme announced the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, later in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate. They have triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme GT Neo 5 has a 4,600mAh battery on the 240W variant, while the 150W variant includes a 5,000mAh battery. Realme has provided a 5,500mAh battery on the Realme GT Neo 5 SE with 100W fast charging support.

