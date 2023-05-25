Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications Tipped, Could Offer 100W Fast Charging Support: Details

Realme GT Neo 6 specifications were leaked by a reliable tipster on Weibo.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 15:28 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications Tipped, Could Offer 100W Fast Charging Support: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to succeed Realme GT Neo 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 reportedly in the works
  • The smartphone is said to get an OLED display
  • Realme GT Neo 5 was launched earlier this year

Realme GT Neo 5 launched in China earlier this year and now the company is reportedly working on the Realme GT Neo 6. The phone's specifications have recently leaked on the Internet suggesting its display and charging details. The leaked details hint that the purported Realme GT Neo 6 could get 100W fast charging support. However, the company is yet to reveal any details on the same. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 6 on Weibo. It has said that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 could offer 100W fast charging support. The tipster also suggests that the smartphone could come with an interesting design. The phone is likely to sport a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM. The tipster also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the tipster also hinted that the handset might get an extremely narrow screen without a plastic bracket. However, there are no official details on the Realme GT Neo 6, and these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt.

Earlier this year in February, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 in China with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone was launched with two charging variants- one with 150W and the other with 240W fast charging support. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 ships with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone houses a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 5
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
