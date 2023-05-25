Realme GT Neo 5 launched in China earlier this year and now the company is reportedly working on the Realme GT Neo 6. The phone's specifications have recently leaked on the Internet suggesting its display and charging details. The leaked details hint that the purported Realme GT Neo 6 could get 100W fast charging support. However, the company is yet to reveal any details on the same. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 5.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 6 on Weibo. It has said that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 could offer 100W fast charging support. The tipster also suggests that the smartphone could come with an interesting design. The phone is likely to sport a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM. The tipster also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the tipster also hinted that the handset might get an extremely narrow screen without a plastic bracket. However, there are no official details on the Realme GT Neo 6, and these specifications should be taken with a grain of salt.

Earlier this year in February, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 5 in China with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone was launched with two charging variants- one with 150W and the other with 240W fast charging support. The smartphone features a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 ships with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone houses a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

