Realme GT Neo 6 has allegedly appeared on the BIS site with model number RMX3851.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5 (above)

Highlights
  • Realme has not yet announced any details regarding Realme GT Neo 6
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • Camera FV-5 database reportedly includes references to Realme GT Neo 6
Realme GT Neo 6 could launch in India soon as the smartphone has reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The next-generation Realme GT Neo series phone, which has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Realme GT Neo 5. It is expected to include features such as Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 1.5K resolution display, and 100W wired fast charging support. In addition to the BIS certification, the Realme GT Neo 6 has allegedly appeared on the Camera FV-5 database and Indonesia's P3DN website.

As reported by 91Mobiles, the Realme GT Neo 6 has appeared on the BIS website with model number RMX3851. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication suggest that the phone received the certification on Wednesday (March 13). It does not reveal any specifications of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Camera FV-5 database reportedly includes reference to the Realme GT Neo 6. As per the report, the handset might have a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture. The main sensor could support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, the handset was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's P3DN certification website with 5G connectivity.

Realme has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of Realme GT Neo 6. However, recent leaks suggested that Realme is working on the GT Neo 6 series. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and are tipped to get 1.5K resolution displays along with 100W wired fast charging support.

The Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5. The latter was launched last year in February in China with two charging options. The 240W charging variant costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, whereas the 150W variant begins at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo India Introduces Digital Self-Help Assistant for Users to Fix Smartphone Issues at Home

