  Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel

Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel

Realme GT Neo 5 is also expected to launch soon in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2023 13:52 IST
Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme GT Neo 5 is confirmed to launch in a purple colour option

  • Realme GT Neo 5 will offer 240W SuperVOOC charging
  • It is confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup with OIS support
  • The handset will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera sensor.

Realme GT Neo 5 launch date has been officially confirmed. The new premium smartphone from Realme will launch in China on February 9. Ahead of the official launch, the company has started teasing the key specifications and features of the upcoming Realme smartphone. The Realme GT Neo 5 is already confirmed to feature support for 240W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of talktime battery life with a 30-second charge. The company has dropped another set of teasers that reveal the design and some key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5.

Realme took to Weibo to reveal the design of the GT Neo 5. The phone has a curved back and frame. The rear panel will use AG Glass technology and offer a matte finish for the Purple Fantasy colour option. The device has a dual-tone rear panel, with the top portion sporting a huge rectangular block for the two circular camera cutouts, an LED flash module and the RGB lights. There are also two vertical stripes running down the rectangular camera island to the bottom edge of the phone.

The Realme GT Neo 5 has also been confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The LED flash module is placed next to the camera sensors. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor. The device will also feature optical image stabilisation (OIS).

It will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and include an IR blaster and an NFC chip as well. As mentioned above, the Realme GT Neo 5 is confirmed to offer support for 240W fast charging.

Realme is rumoured to launch the phone in two battery and charging configurations. The 240W fast charging variant is said to pack a 4,600mAh battery, whereas the 150W fast charging variant will pack a bigger 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top for the 16-megapixel front camera. The screen could have a 1.5K resolution of 1,240x2,722 pixels.

On the back, the 50-megapixel primary camera is said to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Realme GT Neo 5 is also said to boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.74-
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1240x2722 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 camera, Realme GT Neo 5 specifications, Realme GT Neo 5 launch, Realme GT Neo 5 Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

