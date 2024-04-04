Realme is reportedly working on a Realme GT Neo 6 model, although it has not been officially confirmed yet. The handset has previously been spotted on certification sites. An earlier report hinted at some important features that the model is likely to get. Now, a new leak has surfaced that backs up some of the earlier claims while listing a few more key specifications of the purported handset. Meanwhile, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 SE in April.

The base Realme GT Neo 6 may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, according to a report by IT Home citing tipster Digital Chat Station. The phone is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging as per the report. It added that the purported model is likely to come with a plastic middle frame and measure 8.66mm thick while weighing 199g.

The Realme GT Neo 6 has also been tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is expected to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with a peak brightness level of 6,000 nits.

Further, the report claims that Realme will announce the launch of a new Realme GT 6 lineup in the second half of the year, which is likely to be superior in performance and quality over the Realme GT Neo 6 series.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to launch with an 8T LTPO 1.5K curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and is likely to support up to 16GB of RAM. The company has yet to announce the launch date of the handset.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 5, the preceding model to the rumoured Realme GT Neo 6, was unveiled in February 2023 with 150W and 240W wired fast charging options. It comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 6.74-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display.

