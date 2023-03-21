Realme has confirmed to launch Realme GT Neo 5 SE with 100W fast charging support soon in China. It is said to be the first mid-range phone to come with 100W fast charging. While there's no exact launch date available yet, the Chinese manufacturer is tipped to unveil the phone this month in China. The smartphone has also been appeared on several certification websites revealing its key details like display specifications, camera, battery and processor. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC.

According to details tipster Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will debut in Chinese markets later this month. The phone will be the first mid-range handset to feature support for 100W wired charging. The tipster also claims that the upcoming phone from Realme will pack a 5,500mAh battery which “squeezes out the lithium battery” technology (translated from Chinese).

The tipster previously revealed that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will feature a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels, with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display is also expected to offer a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

Additionally, the phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. For optics, it is likely to ship with a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture. An 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor will accompany the main camera. This handset is also said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery. It was previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database, suggesting that it could feature at 8GB of memory and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

