Realme GT Neo 5 was launched on February 9 this year. The smartphone, which debuted as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3, was released with 240W fast charging support, which the company claims is the fastest smartphone charger in the world. A lite version of the handset with lowered specifications was previously tipped to be released, potentially making the Realme Neo GT 5 Lite version more affordable than the vanilla Realme GT Neo 5. Now, a leak suggested the specifications of a device with the moniker Realme GT Neo 5 SE, and it was also spotted on a certification site.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE is likely to feature a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 2772x1240p, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and PWM dimming of 2160Hz. The display will also reportedly offer a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster added that the purported smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel front camera as well as a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture. The possible triple rear camera unit will also reportedly include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The leak adds that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will pack a 5,500mAh battery, while a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested that the device will be equipped with 100W fast charging support. He stated that a device with the moniker Realme GT Neo 5 SE was spotted on the 3C certification database, indicating its upcoming launch.

Earlier this year, Realme launched the GT Neo 5 smartphone with 240W fast charging support, which claims to be the fastest smartphone charger in the market currently. The phone is available in Purple Realm Fantasy (purple), Sanctuary White (white), and Zhou Yehei (black) colour variants. The model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 39,000).

The Realme GT Neo 5 is also offered in a 150W charging variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage base variant costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,400), the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,900), while the high-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 35,200).

