Realme GT Neo 5 SE launch date has been set for April 3 in China. The company confirmed the arrival of the new Realme GT-series smartphone in the country via Weibo. Realme has also shared multiple posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. The posters hint at curved edges and triple rear cameras for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 SE. It is teased to feature a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and will have a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Realme, via its official Weibo handle, announced the arrival of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE on Wednesday. It will be launched on April 3 and the launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The teasers suggest a design language similar to the Realme GT Neo 5. It is shown with curved edges and a triple rear camera unit is arranged in a rectangular module.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is teased to feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 1TB of onboard storage. The chipset allegedly has an overall AnTuTu test score of 1,009,127. It will feature a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

As per a previous leak, Realme GT Neo 5 SE will feature 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It could run on Android 13 and features a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with PWM dimming of 2160Hz and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The camera unit of Realme GT Neo 5 SE is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It could feature a 16-megapixel front camera as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.