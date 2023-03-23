Technology News
Realme GT Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for April 3, Teased to Pack Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and 5,500mAh Battery

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is teased to feature a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2023 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 SE supports 100W fast charging

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE is seen to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST)
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE is likely to run on Android 13

Realme GT Neo 5 SE launch date has been set for April 3 in China. The company confirmed the arrival of the new Realme GT-series smartphone in the country via Weibo. Realme has also shared multiple posters on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and specifications. The posters hint at curved edges and triple rear cameras for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 SE. It is teased to feature a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 5 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and will have a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Realme, via its official Weibo handle, announced the arrival of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE on Wednesday. It will be launched on April 3 and the launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The teasers suggest a design language similar to the Realme GT Neo 5. It is shown with curved edges and a triple rear camera unit is arranged in a rectangular module.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is teased to feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC with up to 1TB of onboard storage. The chipset allegedly has an overall AnTuTu test score of 1,009,127. It will feature a 1.5K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

As per a previous leak, Realme GT Neo 5 SE will feature 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It could run on Android 13 and features a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with PWM dimming of 2160Hz and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The camera unit of Realme GT Neo 5 SE is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It could feature a 16-megapixel front camera as well.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 13
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
FTX Crypto Exchange Reaches Deal to Recover Over $400 Million from Hedge Fund Modulo Capital
Opera Browser Brings AI Prompts, Adds ChatGPT, ChatSonic Integration to Sidebar

