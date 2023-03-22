Technology News
Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report

Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 March 2023 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Mukul Sharma/ Twitter @Stufflistings

Realme GT Neo 5 SE's triple camera led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE scored a total of 1,009,127 points on AnTuTu
  • Realme GT Neo 5 SE could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • Device is tipped to be first mid-ranger to feature 100W fast charging

Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest Realme GT Neo 5 SE model smartphone. The handset has in the past been reported to be spotted on various benchmarking websites including the MIIT, China's 3C, and TENAA certification platforms. Now, the upcoming smartphone has reportedly been spotted on AnTuTu's benchmarking database. The listing also seems to suggest some key specifications for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone.

According to a report by TechGoing, a Realme smartphone, believed to be the Realme GT Neo 5 SE variant, has been spotted on AnTuTu's benchmarking database. The smartphone has reportedly managed to surpass the million-points mark on AnTuTu, with it scoring a total of 1,009,127 points. The same benchmarking scores were also confirmed by tipster TechDocterz on Twitter on Wednesday, who also claims that the smartphone will be launched on April 3, 2023, in China.

The listing also suggests that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, under its hood. The smartphone could feature 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, while running on Android 13 out-of-the-box, added the report.

In terms of display, the smartphone is expected to feature a panel that offers 2,772x1,240 pixel resolution. The display is also expected to offer 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the benchmarking score that totalled to 1,009,127 points was made up of 2,55,246 CPU test points, 3,60,306 GPU test points, 2,12,810 memory test points, and 1,81,395 AnTuTu UX test points.

Other rumours around the smartphone suggest that the device could sport a 6.74-inch OLED display. The device could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, while supporting 100W fast charging. The phone has been tipped to be the first mid-range handset to feature support for 100W wired charging. In terms of optics, the smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel front camera. The Realme handset could sport a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Based on the information currently known, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone is expected to be a mid-range smartphone. The device was earlier also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking database as well.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 5 SE, AnTuTu
