Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Stream March 22 on Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan will be available to stream in Hindi, in addition to Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 19:59 IST
Photo Credit: Yash Raj Films

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham

  • It is the first Hindi movie to cross the 100-crore mark on opening day
  • Pathaan was made available in ICE format in select theatres
  • Pathaan was released on January 25 in India

Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan will soon be available to stream online. In a tweet, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that the action-packed Bollywood blockbuster will be available to stream on the platform, starting Wednesday, March 22, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film arrives on digital home media 56 days after its theatrical premiere on January 25, and the version might feature some deleted scenes. Pathaan marks Khan's return to mainstream Bollywood in four years and is the highest-grossing movie of his career.

Pathaan has reportedly collected $112.3 million (about Rs. 928 crore) at the global box office, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark on opening day. It then added additional Rs. 100 crore each day to generate over Rs. 400 crore within the four days since release, becoming the fastest Hindi language film to manage the feat. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, director Siddharth Anand recently revealed in an interview that the upcoming OTT version of Pathaan might include a deleted scene, which serves as an origin story for the character — more specifically, a question about his religion. Director Anand noted that Pathaan's love for his country is the core theme here, with writers Abbas Tyrewala and Shridhar Raghavan, alongside producer Aditya Chopra sharing the same sentiment.

“The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we've adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment,” director Anand said in the interview. “So, the fact that he doesn't have a name, and he's found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version.”

Pathaan follows the titular RAW agent Feroz Pathaan (Khan), who is summoned back into the force to prevent a terrorist attack on India. John Abraham (Attack) plays his nemesis Jim, the leader of a mercenary group Outfit X, who once used to work as a RAW agent before turning rogue. Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express) who has worked with Khan many times in the past also appears as ISI agent Rubina Mohsin in the film, while Dimple Kapadia (Tenet) plays Nandini Grewal, head of a security unit that recruits former RAW agents who were forced to retire. It was also the first Indian film to be released in the ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format, in addition to IMAX showings.

Pathaan is now playing in theatres across the country and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. In India, the movie will be up for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

  • Release Date 25 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ilez Badurgov
  • Director
    Siddharth Anand
  • Producer
    Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal, Maxim Ajjawi, Keshav Purushot
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Amazon User Survey on Web Browsers Hints at Development of New Browser Software: Report

