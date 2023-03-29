Realme has confirmed to launch of Realme GT Neo 5 SE with 100W fast charging and a 5,500 mAh battery. The phone will debut on April 3 in China. With its launch less than a week away, the phone's specifications have already been teased by the company on its official Weibo page. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and will pack up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a 1.5 k resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

According to the teaser poster shared by Realme, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will debut with support for 100W wired charging and a 5,500mAh battery capacity. The upcoming phone from Realme is also confirmed to feature a 1.5 resolution display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. The handset is said to feature up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The smartphone will measure 8.95mm thick and weigh 193.1g.

While Realme has shared the abovementioned details for the handset, a previous report suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will sport a 6.74-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

For optics, it was tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel OmniVision primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls is also speculated to be there on the phone.

The phone's listing on Geekbench benchmarking database revealed that it could feature 8GB of memory and run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing showcased the Realme GT Neo 5 SE's chipset with one primary core clocked at 2.92 GHz, three secondary cores clocked at 2.50 GHz, and four power-saving cores clocked at 1.80 GHz.

