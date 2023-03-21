Technology News
The Realme C55 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 13:31 IST
Realme C55 goes on sale in India on 28 March, 2023

Highlights
  • The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • It features a very iPhone-like Dynamic Island lookalike called Mini Capsu
  • It has 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W wired charging

Realme C55 has been launched in India as a part of its budget smartphone lineup. The phone checks the boxes when it comes to the basics, but offers all of this and some interesting software bits in a stylish package. Slim design aside, the Realme C55 is also the first Android smartphone to offer a very iPhone-like Dynamic Island lookalike. Realme calls it Mini Capsule and it's a feature that is mainly reserved for showing battery, step count, and data usage notifications. The feature has to be enabled in Settings> Realme Labs> Mini Capsule.

Realme C55 price in India, availability

The Realme C55 will go on sale in India from 28 March at 12:00 PM and is priced from Rs 10,999 onwards. The phone is available in two finishes – Sun shower and Rainy Night and will be available in three RAM and storage variants. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will be available at Rs. 10,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the top-end model with 8GB of RAM +128GB is priced at Rs. 13,999 in India.

Realme C55 specifications, features

The Realme C55 features a slim design that is just 7.89mm thin at its thinnest point, but weighs 189.5g. The phone's design features a matte-finished frame made from polycarbonate and this accompanies a partially matte-finished rear panel, which is also made from the same material and features a dual tone finish. The handset has a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution. It has a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Since it has an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is located under the power button in a side-mounted arrangement.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is offered with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 storage. The Realme C55 also offers external storage via a dedicated microSD card slot that supports cards of up to 1TB.

As for cameras, the Realme C55 offers a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera (which the company claims is borrowed from the Realme GT Master Edition) and a 2-megapixel camera, which is used for gathering depth data and is not accessible by the user. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging. Just like the model that was announced in Indonesia, the Realme C55 sold in India also lacks 5G connectivity and support, but offers two nano SIM slots for 4G/LTE networks. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and Realme offers a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger in the box.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme C55, Realme C55 Design, Realme C55 Price in India, Realme C55 specifications, Realme C55 battery, Realme C55 Mini Capsule
Sheldon Pinto
