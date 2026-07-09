The Realme Narzo 100x 5G will be unveiled next week in India. The brand, via a press release on Thursday, has confirmed the arrival of the new Narzo series smartphone in the country. A dedicated microsite for the Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now live on the company website and the Amazon India website, revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is teased to be available in two colour options with an 8,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Will Launch in India on July 15

The upcoming Realme Narzo 100x 5G will be introduced in India on July 15, and the launch event will begin at 12:00pm IST. Both Realme and Amazon have started revealing details about the new phone, and the listings show it in Flash Orange and Midnight Black colourways.

An 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support will be the key highlight of the Realme Narzo 100x 5G. The battery is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life and up to 26 hours of YouTube playback time on a single charge. The handset will be 8.8mm thick, and it will ship with several AI-based features, including AI Assistant for Notes, AI Eraser, and AI-powered Portrait Lighting. It will offer an AI Pulse Light feature for customisation, with nine different colour options and five speed settings.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G will run on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 14GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will include built-in Gemini Live and Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The screen size is not revealed, but the display will deliver a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

For thermal management, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G is confirmed to include a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber. It will include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The listing shows that the handset will have a MIL-STD-810H certified build and Military-Grade shock resistance. It is confirmed to have ArmorShell Protection and Airbag Protection.

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