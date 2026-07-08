Reliance Jio introduced a new entertainment-based recharge plan in India, offering subscribers access to more than 1,000 TV channels through the JioTV mobile app. This latest budget-friendly plan is available to both Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The JioTV Pro Pack does not include voice calling, SMS, or mobile data benefits. This new Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack includes access to more than 150 premium channels. However, live sports channels from JioStar and Sony cannot be accessed with this plan.

Jio's Budget-Friendly JioTV Pro Pack

Reliance Jio has announced a new Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India. This entertainment-based plan has a validity of 30 days and allows users 1,000 live TV channels across more than 16 languages through the JioTV mobile app on their smartphones. The new recharge plan is available through both online and offline Jio recharge channels.

Jio states that more than 150 premium channels, such as StarPlus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Discovery, and Animal Planet, will be available under the new recharge plan. Channels from broadcasters like JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV are also confirmed to be included in the Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack. Live sports channels from JioStar and Sony are not included in the offering.

The company says the JioTV Pro Pack requires no separate activation. After recharging with the Rs. 55 plan, users can open the JioTV app, sign in using their Jio mobile number, and begin streaming immediately. All premium channels are claimed to be available as soon as the recharge goes through.

As mentioned, both prepaid and postpaid subscribers with an active Jio connection can avail the Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack. It does not include other voice, data, or SMS benefits. The subscription can be accessed on one mobile device through the JioTV app. Customers can recharge with the pack multiple times, with subsequent subscriptions getting queued and activated automatically after the current 30-day validity expires.