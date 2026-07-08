Technology News
English Edition

Jio Launches Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India With Access to Over 1,000 Live TV Channels

Reliance Jio's prepaid and postpaid subscribers can avail the Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2026 18:40 IST
Jio Launches Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India With Access to Over 1,000 Live TV Channels

Photo Credit: Jio

The new JioTV Pro Pack includes access to more than 150 premium channels

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Reliance Jio has launched a new entertainment-focused recharge plan
  • It does not include voice calling, SMS, or mobile data benefits
  • Live sports channels from JioStar and Sony are not included in the plan
Advertisement

Reliance Jio introduced a new entertainment-based recharge plan in India, offering subscribers access to more than 1,000 TV channels through the JioTV mobile app. This latest budget-friendly plan is available to both Jio prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The JioTV Pro Pack does not include voice calling, SMS, or mobile data benefits. This new Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack includes access to more than 150 premium channels. However, live sports channels from JioStar and Sony cannot be accessed with this plan. 

Jio's Budget-Friendly JioTV Pro Pack

Reliance Jio has announced a new Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India. This entertainment-based plan has a validity of 30 days and allows users 1,000 live TV channels across more than 16 languages through the JioTV mobile app on their smartphones. The new recharge plan is available through both online and offline Jio recharge channels.

Jio states that more than 150 premium channels, such as StarPlus HD, Colors HD, Sony Entertainment Television HD, Discovery, and Animal Planet, will be available under the new recharge plan. Channels from broadcasters like JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV are also confirmed to be included in the Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack. Live sports channels from JioStar and Sony are not included in the offering.

The company says the JioTV Pro Pack requires no separate activation. After recharging with the Rs. 55 plan, users can open the JioTV app, sign in using their Jio mobile number, and begin streaming immediately. All premium channels are claimed to be available as soon as the recharge goes through.

As mentioned, both prepaid and postpaid subscribers with an active Jio connection can avail the Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack. It does not include other voice, data, or SMS benefits. The subscription can be accessed on one mobile device through the JioTV app. Customers can recharge with the pack multiple times, with subsequent subscriptions getting queued and activated automatically after the current 30-day validity expires.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JioTV Pro Pack, JioTV Pro Pack Price, JioTV Pro Pack Benefits, JioTV, Jio, Reliance Jio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoins' Market Cap Grew By 128 Percent Ahead of EU Deadline: Report
Jio Launches Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India With Access to Over 1,000 Live TV Channels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Battery Test: mAh vs Real-World Usage
  2. Moto G77 Power With a 7,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  3. JioTV Pro Pack With 30 Days Validity Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Working on Smaller Version of Flagship MatePad Pro Max Tablet, Tipster Claims
  2. Jio Launches Rs. 55 JioTV Pro Pack in India With Access to Over 1,000 Live TV Channels
  3. Realme Narzo 100x 5G India Debut Confirmed, New Listing Appears on Realme's Website
  4. MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoins' Market Cap Grew By 128 Percent Ahead of EU Deadline: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M67 Pops Up on Geekbench With Exynos Chip, Android 17
  6. Noise REP Band Launched in India With Screenless Design, Up to 10 Days Battery: Price, Features
  7. Nubia to Launch New AI-Powered Smartphone at World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026
  8. Vivo X500 Pro Mini Leak Reveals 2nm MediaTek Dimensity Chip, 7,000mAh Battery and More
  9. Meta's Muse Image Uses Content From Public Instagram Accounts for AI-Generated Images
  10. Samsung Galaxy A18 Appears in Leaked CAD Renders That Suggest It Will Resemble Its Predecessor From the Front
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »