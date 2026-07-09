Meta AI glasses include a capture LED that blinks whenever the wearer takes photos and starts recording videos, letting people nearby know that the device is capturing content. Meta has now announced a new privacy update that will automatically disable the glasses if it detects that a user has attempted to block or tamper with the capture LED. The latest move by the tech giant comes after several reports claimed that some users covered and removed the indicator light to conceal when recordings were taking place. The latest update aims to address the privacy concerns surrounding the Meta AI smart glasses.

In an FAQ published on its website, Meta has announced a new privacy safeguard for its smart glasses that will automatically disable the camera if it detects that the capture LED has been tampered with, starting with second-generation glasses. " No photos or videos can be taken until we detect that the light is unblocked", Meta said. from the company's second generation of glasses onwards.

The latest software update follows criticism over the misuse of Meta AI glasses to secretly record people, without their consent.

"Since the introduction of this safeguard, we've seen some people go beyond using tape to sophisticated efforts to modify or destroy the capture LED. We are continuously improving our ability to detect tampering, and now we're updating the glasses to disable the camera if they detect the LED was physically tampered with or destroyed" Meta said.

In addition to disabling the camera on devices when tampering is detected, Meta confirmed it's working to remove ads, posts, and Marketplace listings that advertise these kinds of tampering services and will take action, up to and including banning accounts that do so.

Meta warned that it would take legal action against people and businesses that sell services designed for tampering with the capture LED, both on and off Meta's platforms.

The company assured that more privacy features are coming to the glasses. The change comes shortly after the release of Meta Glasses, jointly designed by Meta and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. It uses the Muse Spark AI model and boasts a 12-megapixel camera.