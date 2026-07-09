Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 official renders have surfaced online ahead of their expected debut, revealing the design and colour options of both smartwatches. The leaked images suggest Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 9 in two sizes and three finishes, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may arrive in two colour variants. The latest leak also hints at price increases across the upcoming smartwatch lineup. Samsung is expected to unveil the new wearables at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design (Leaked)

Android Headlines shared official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which have leaked ahead of launch. The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The smartwatch appears in Cream, Green, and Graphite colour options across the two variants.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The Galaxy Watch 9 design shown in the leaked images closely matches the Galaxy Watch 8. It features a circular display housed in an oval-shaped case. Two physical buttons are visible on the right side, while the speaker sits on the left edge. The rear panel includes the usual health sensors, and the watch appears to ship with a silicone strap.

The report also points to higher prices for the Galaxy Watch 9 series. The Bluetooth versions in 40mm and 44mm sizes are tipped to cost EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,300) more than their predecessors, respectively. The LTE variants are expected to see price increases of EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) for the 40mm model and EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,300) for the 44mm version. Similar increases could also be introduced in the US market.

The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appear in a single 47mm size. It is expected to be available in Grey and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appears to retain a design largely similar to that of the existing Galaxy Watch Ultra. It has a round display within a more pronounced oval-shaped body. The smartwatch includes three buttons on the right side, with a rotating crown positioned between two flat keys.

The report adds that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could launch only in an LTE variant. It is tipped to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 81,700), representing an increase of EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) over the current Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce both smartwatches during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, alongside its next-generation foldable smartphones.