Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Colourways

The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 10:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Colourways

Samsung may raise Galaxy Watch 9 series prices over Watch 8 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may launch as an LTE-only model
  • Galaxy Watch 9 may arrive in three colour options
  • Samsung could unveil both watches on July 22
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 official renders have surfaced online ahead of their expected debut, revealing the design and colour options of both smartwatches. The leaked images suggest Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch 9 in two sizes and three finishes, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may arrive in two colour variants. The latest leak also hints at price increases across the upcoming smartwatch lineup. Samsung is expected to unveil the new wearables at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design (Leaked)

Android Headlines shared official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which have leaked ahead of launch. The leaked renders show the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The smartwatch appears in Cream, Green, and Graphite colour options across the two variants.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Watch 9 Discussion
Explore More...

samsung galaxy watch 9 watch ultra 2 android headlines inline galaxy watch 9 watch ultra 2

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The Galaxy Watch 9 design shown in the leaked images closely matches the Galaxy Watch 8. It features a circular display housed in an oval-shaped case. Two physical buttons are visible on the right side, while the speaker sits on the left edge. The rear panel includes the usual health sensors, and the watch appears to ship with a silicone strap.

The report also points to higher prices for the Galaxy Watch 9 series. The Bluetooth versions in 40mm and 44mm sizes are tipped to cost EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,300) more than their predecessors, respectively. The LTE variants are expected to see price increases of EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) for the 40mm model and EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,300) for the 44mm version. Similar increases could also be introduced in the US market.

The leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appear in a single 47mm size. It is expected to be available in Grey and Silver colour options.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 appears to retain a design largely similar to that of the existing Galaxy Watch Ultra. It has a round display within a more pronounced oval-shaped body. The smartwatch includes three buttons on the right side, with a rotating crown positioned between two flat keys.

The report adds that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could launch only in an LTE variant. It is tipped to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 81,700), representing an increase of EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) over the current Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce both smartwatches during its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, alongside its next-generation foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Vibrant and bright display
  • Premium Design
  • Comfortable silicon straps
  • Accurate heart rate tracking
  • Built-in Google Gemini
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Slow charging speed
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) review
Strap Colour Graphite, Silver
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Display Type Super AMOLED
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Design, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Colour Options, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Colour Options, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Testing DRAM Chips From Blacklisted Chinese Supplier Ahead of iPhone 18 Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Colourways
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
  4. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Lite Will Make Its Debut in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Reportedly Bags Safety Certification in Korea
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »