With the Galaxy Unpacked event less than two weeks away, leaks are now painting a clearer picture of the company's upcoming foldables. Shortly after official-looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 surfaced online, images of Samsung's next-generation clamshell-style foldable, widely referred to as the Galaxy Z Flip 8, have now been reportedly leaked. Based on the leaked renders, the handset could follow the design language of its predecessor, albeit with refreshed colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Design, Colour Options (Anticipated)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be offered in Cream, Graphite, and Pink colourways. The publication also mentioned that a fourth Mint variant is rumoured to be in the works, although it did not appear in the leaked renders. There is a chance that it could be introduced as an exclusive Samsung website option.

Renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

In the renders, the purported handset appears to closely follow the overall design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It reportedly sports a large cover display that wraps around the dual rear cameras. Like its predecessor, the cameras appear to be horizontally aligned in the top-left corner, with the LED flash positioned beside them.

The power and volume buttons are shown on the right side of the flat aluminium frame. On the inside, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 reveal slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications (Expected)

While Samsung has yet to confirm the specifications, previous reports suggest the clamshell foldable could sport a 6.9-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a 4.1-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED cover screen. The handset is said to weigh around 180g, potentially making it slightly lighter than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Under the hood, it could be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, depending on the market. It is expected to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the purported foldable could retain the 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It will likely pack a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to surface closer to its launch, which is scheduled for July 22 in London.