Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series in September. In recent months, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been grappling with rising memory and component costs that have already contributed to price increases across several of its recent products. A new report suggests that Apple could be exploring an alternative source for one of its key components. It is said to have begun testing DRAM chips from a Chinese memory manufacturer that is currently on the US trade blacklist.

New DRAM Supplier for iPhone

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Financial Times reported that Apple has started evaluating DRAM chips manufactured by ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). The company has reportedly acquired smartphone memory chips from the Chinese supplier for internal testing. However, the initial focus seems to be on the devices sold in China.

The report claims Apple is assessing whether CXMT's DRAM chips are capable of meeting the performance and reliability standards required for its portfolio of products. If successful, the tech giant would seek approval from US authorities before eventually using the DRAM chips in iPhone models sold outside China as well.

CXMT, however, remains on the US Entity List enforced by POTUS Donald Trump. It is, notably, a trade restriction maintained by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) at the US Department of Commerce. Entities that are placed on this list are usually subject to stringent export control restrictions.

FT reported that Apple approached the Trump administration in late June seeking permission to source memory chips from CXMT. However, the result of this request seems to remain under wraps.

In recent years, CXMT has emerged as one of China's largest semiconductor companies. The state-backed firm has reportedly become the world's fourth-largest DRAM manufacturer, behind Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron. It accounted for approximately 11 percent of global DRAM wafer capacity last year, and analysts expect this figure to rise to 15 percent by 2028.

The report comes after Apple's recent decision to extend its semiconductor partnership with Broadcom through 2031. This reportedly ensures a long-term supply of key wireless connectivity chips for Apple devices. The tech giant is also reported to be working to reduce costs and strengthen its supply chain ahead of the launch of the iPhone 18 series later this year.