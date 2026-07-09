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  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders Reportedly Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Reveal Shorter, Wider Foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders Reportedly Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Reveal Shorter, Wider Foldable

Samsung has confirmed that it will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 July 2026 09:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders Reportedly Leak Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked; Reveal Shorter, Wider Foldable

Z Fold 8 could be lighter than the Z Fold 7 (pictured), reports suggest

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 may come in Cream, Graphite, and Lavender finishes
  • Renders of the purported handset suggest a wide foldable form factor
  • A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC could power the Fold 8
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The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, where the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones. While Samsung has yet to confirm the handsets, official renders of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 have now been leaked. According to a report, the images provide us with a clear glimpse of the redesigned form factor of the rumoured wide-foldable, along with its colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Renders

Android Headlines shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 in a report. The handset is said to be primarily available in three colourways — Cream, Graphite, and Lavender. Meanwhile, there will reportedly be a fourth Pistachio finish, which could be offered as a Samsung website exclusive shade.

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galaxy z fold 8 renders AH Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The Graphite shade of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The renders highlight a big design change in Samsung's book-style foldable. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and earlier models, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a significantly shorter, wider chassis. The wider cover display is expected to offer a more conventional smartphone experience when folded, while the inner screen may open into a landscape-oriented workspace.

Previous leaks have tipped the purported wide foldable to feature a 5.5-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, alongside a 7.6-inch QHD+ inner display sporting a 4:3 aspect ratio. The inner display could resemble the proportions of a compact tablet.

What's also notable is the camera unit, which only appears to house two sensors instead of the triple camera system on the Z Fold 7.

The report mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also expected to be considerably lighter than its predecessor. Recent reports suggest it could weigh around 200g or 201g, making the purported foldable about 14g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, while measuring 4.5mm thick when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded.

Under the hood, the wide foldable is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset is also tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery, an upgrade over the previous generation, although charging speeds are expected to remain around 25W.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London. The company is widely expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at the event.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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