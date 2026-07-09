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iQOO Z11 Lite Colourways, Key Features Revealed; Will Launch in India Later This Month

iQOO Z11 Lite will go on sale in India in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 13:39 IST
iQOO Z11 Lite Colourways, Key Features Revealed; Will Launch in India Later This Month

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Lite could feature a water drop-style notch

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Lite will feature a Dynamic Light feature on the back
  • iQOO Z11 Lite will be available for purchase via Amazon
  • iQOO Z11 Lite will feature a MediaTek chipset
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iQOO Z11 Lite will be launched in India in the fourth week of this month, a company executive has confirmed. Apart from the launch date, the company has also revealed key details about the upcoming Z11 series handset. A dedicated microsite for the new iQOO Z11 Lite suggests that it will go on sale in the country in two colour options. The handset will also be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. The iQOO Z11 Lite will be equipped with a Dynamic Light feature on the back, too. It will ship with multiple AI features, including AI Captions for YouTube videos.

iQOO Z11 Lite Set to Launch in India on July 24

On Thursday, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya announced that the new iQOO Z11 Lite will be launched in India on July 24, which is two weeks away. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The microsite also confirms that the iQOO Z11 Lite will be offered in two colour options, namely Midnight Blue and Solar Flame.

VoltiQOO Z11 Lite Discussion
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The smartphone will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is found on various budget handsets in India. The company claims that the upcoming iQOO phone managed to score more than 5,79,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The 5G smartphone will also be equipped with a multi-colour LED ring light on the back, dubbed Dynamic Light, which will flash a different colour light for calls and notifications. The phone will also offer multiple AI features, including AI Creation for summarising text and AI Captions for captioning YouTube videos. More details will be revealed as the launch date draws closer.

Reports suggest that the iQOO Z11 Lite will feature a UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The smartphone is tipped to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery. The iQOO Z11 Lite will reportedly launch with support for 44W wired fast charging.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite might sport a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, placed inside a pill-shaped camera module, next to an LED flash. It is said to sport a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, which could deliver up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset will reportedly sport a water drop-style notch on the front, housing a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z11 Lite might ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11 Lite, iQOO, iQOO Z11 Lite India Launch, iQOO Z11 Lite Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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