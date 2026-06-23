The Realme P4x 4G has been launched in select global markets. The launch comes more than six months after the Realme P4x 5G launched in India. The 4G variant of the phone is offered in two colour options and features an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It has a 6.8-inch screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and carries a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Realme P4x runs on an octa-core chipset and has an IP64-rated build.

Realme P4x Price

The 4G variant of the Realme P4x is priced at MYR 799 for the 4GB RAM + 256GB variant in Malaysia. It is offered in Rally White and Phantom Blue colour options. The new phone is available for purchase in Malaysia through Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.

The Realme P4x 5G was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Realme P4x Specifications

The Realme P4x runs on Realme UI based on Android 16 and features a 6.8-inch HD+(720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with a 90.4 screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz. The display is touted to deliver 700 nits peak brightness and 900 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass coating.

Under the hood, the 4G variant of Realme P4x has a Unisoc T7250 processor, coupled with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage can be expanded using a memory card. The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Realme P4x has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus support and a 76-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Realme P4x has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. It includes sensors such as a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, accelerometer and gyroscope. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

Realme has packed an 8,000mAh battery in the Realme P4x with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The 5G variant of the phone, for comparison, has a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

The Realme P4x measures 166.48×78.23×8.78 mm and weighs around 219g.