Google's Pixel Watch 5 is expected to launch globally early next month, along with the Google Pixel 11 series, during the Made by Google 2026 event. The upcoming smartwatch was recently spotted on a certification database in the US, hinting at LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and ultra-wideband connectivity options. Now, key details about Google's next-generation smartwatch have surfaced online, including prices, colour options, sizes, and connectivity options. Like its predecessor, the Google Pixel Watch 5 will reportedly be offered in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes and Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + cellular models. The wearable is said to see a significant price hike over the Google Pixel Watch 4.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Price, Sizes, Colourways (Expected)

Tipster Billbil-Kun and Dealabs have collaborated to reveal the prices and other details about the rumoured Google Pixel Watch 5. According to the report, the Pixel Watch 5 will launch at a starting price of EUR 419 (roughly Rs. 46,000), GBP 369 (about Rs. 47,000), and $399 (roughly Rs. 38,000) in the EU, the UK, and the US for the base 41mm size option, offering Bluetooth + Wi-Fi connectivity, respectively.

On the other hand, the 45mm model of the Google Pixel Watch 5, with the same connectivity options, is said to arrive at EUR 449 (about Rs. 49,000), GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 51,000), and $429 (about Rs. 41,000) in the respective markets. Meanwhile, the higher-end 41mm model, with 4G LTE + Wi-Fi connectivity, will reportedly be priced at EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 57,000), GBP 469 (about Rs. 60,000), and $499 (roughly Rs. 48,000), respectively.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line Pixel Watch 5 model, sporting a 45mm dial and 4G LTE connectivity, might debut at EUR 549 (about Rs. 60,000), GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), and $529 (about Rs. 50,000) in the respective models. The report claims that this is a significant price increase for select configurations of the Google Pixel Watch 5 compared to the Pixel Watch 4.

Additionally, the 41mm model of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 5 will reportedly go on sale in select global markets in Anthracite, Pyrite, Rose Gold, and Silver colour options. Meanwhile, the higher-end model with a 45mm dial could be offered in Black, Green, and Silver colourways. The smartwatch is said to go on sale globally on August 20. Since the tech giant has yet to confirm these details, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

As previously mentioned, the company is expected to launch the Google Pixel Watch 5 during the upcoming Made by Google event, which is scheduled to take place on August 12 at 3 pm PT (August 13 at 3:30 am IST). The event might also see the launch of the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the company's new foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.