Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Obsidian Reportedly Cancels Avowed Sequel to Start Work on New Fallout Game in Wake of Xbox Restructuring

Obsidian Reportedly Cancels Avowed Sequel to Start Work on New Fallout Game in Wake of Xbox Restructuring

Obsidian has reportedly cancelled multiple unannounced projects, including a sequel to last year's Avowed.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2026 12:53 IST
Obsidian Reportedly Cancels Avowed Sequel to Start Work on New Fallout Game in Wake of Xbox Restructuring

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ Obsidian Entertainment

Fallout: New Vegas was developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Obsidian has reportedly cancelled a planned sequel to Avowed
  • The studio released Grounded 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and Avowed in 2025
  • The last Fallout game, Fallout 76, was released in 2018
Advertisement

Obsidian Entertainment is reportedly cancelling multiple projects and shifting its focus to making a new Fallout game as part of wider Xbox restructuring. Microsoft announced a major round of cuts at its gaming unit this week and said it would redirect investment towards “higher priority projects.” To that end, Obsidian will begin developing a new title for the Fallout franchise, which last saw a release in 2018 with Fallout 76.

To switch focus to a new Fallout game, the studio has cancelled multiple unannounced projects, including a sequel to Avowed, according to a report from Bloomberg. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said that Obsidian had undergone restructuring as part of broader cuts at Xbox, with around a quarter of its employees impacted by layoffs.

The California-based studio, which released three games last year — Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Grounded 2, had several new projects in the works, including Avowed 2. Obsidian will reportedly now begin work on a new Fallout title with studio design director Josh Sawyer at the helm of the project. Sawyer's involvement is notable as he served as game director on Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian's acclaimed Fallout spin-off title that released in 2010.

However, the door isn't fully closed on Avowed 2. According to Bloomberg, some Obsidian staffers will continue to work on the sequel as they wait on other projects, like the new Fallout game, to be ready. Part of the staff will also continue to work on downloadable content and live-service updates for The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2, respectively.

Multiple Fallout Games in Development 

Bethesda and Obsidian have not formally announced a new Fallout game. The report did not include any details about Obsidian's Fallout title. Bethesda, too, is believed to be working on multiple unannounced Fallout games. Back in 2024, Bethesda director Todd Howard hinted at two Fallout projects in the works at the studio. It's unclear if Obsidian will take over development of one of the games or begin working on a new one from scratch.

A new Fallout title from Obsidian would be the first game in the franchise to be not developed by Bethesda since 2010's Fallout: New Vegas. Since Bethesda acquired the intellectual property rights for Fallout from Interplay, the original creator of the Franchise, in 2007, it has released Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, all of which were major commercial successes. A franchise spin-off, Fallout: New Vegas, developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, was launched between Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Fans of the franchise have long demanded a new Fallout title from Obsidian.

new vegas new vegas

Fallout: New Vegas was released in 2010
Photo Credit: Bethesda/ Obsidian

Renewed Interest in Fallout After TV Series

Fallout remains one of the most popular game franchises on its own, but the success of the recent Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video has led to renewed interest in the post-apocalyptic RPG series. Following the release of the first season of the series, nearly 5 million players flocked to Fallout games in a single day.

Eight years after the last Fallout game, Microsoft is now refocusing investment towards its biggest franchises like Halo, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. This week, the Xbox parent announced widespread layoffs at its gaming division, impacting approximately 3,200 employees.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma also confirmed that the company was parting ways with several studios it acquired during a buying spree in the late 2010s. Double Fine Productions and Compulsion Games will return to being run independently and will retain their IP and game catalogue. Ninja Theory and Undead Labs, on the other hand, have found new owners and investment for their respective upcoming projects, Senua and State of Decay 3. Finally, France-based Arkane is reviewing potential strategic options.

Xbox layoffs are also impacting employees at Activision, Bethesda/ZeniMax, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and Xbox Game Studios. Sharma, however, said that none of Xbox's publicly announced first-party games would be cancelled as part of the reductions at the company.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout, Obsidian Entertainment, Obsidian, Avowed, Xbox, Bethesda, Xbox Layoffs
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
ChatGPT Voice Gets GPT Live Upgrade With Real-Time Conversations

Related Stories

Obsidian Reportedly Cancels Avowed Sequel to Start Work on New Fallout Game in Wake of Xbox Restructuring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Go on Sale in India Alongside the New Oppo Bubble
  4. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »