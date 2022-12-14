Realme GT Neo 5 Design Renders Leaked, Camera Module Tipped: All Details

Realme GT Neo 5, an upcoming smartphone lineup in the company's GT Neo series, is reportedly in the works. The purported renders of this smartphone were recently leaked online, providing a detailed look at the camera module of the rumoured phone. Realme GT Neo 5 is believed to be the successor to the Realme GT Neo 3. It is speculated to feature the same camera module on its rear panel as the newly launched Realme 10 Pro series. Earlier reports suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come in two variants with two different battery capacities.

According to the renders leaked by tipster @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in collaboration with Smartprix, the Realme GT Neo 5 is shown to have a rectangular black camera module at the top of the rear side, mounted on the black panel which has covered around one-third of the smartphone. The handset is said to have two circular camera holes.

The tipster also revealed that the flash in the device will be next to the camera sensors with Matrix AI Camera written next to it. The smartphone, as suggested in the report, has been shown in the white colour variant. However, information about the possibility of other colour variants is not available as of now.

The Reame GT Neo 5 will reportedly have a Realme branding near the bottom left corner of the device and the power button on the right. If the reports are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will have a completely different design than its predecessor Realme GT Neo 3.

Apart from the expected design, some of the key features and specifications of the handset have also been leaked previously. An earlier report suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 will debut in two variants with different battery and charging specifications. While one variant is said to be equipped with 4,600mAh with support for 240W fast charging, another model could get a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is also expected to feature Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Meanwhile, Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G last week. The phone has arrived with a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by a Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, and a 5000mAh battery.