Realme GT Neo 5 Design Renders Leaked, Camera Module Tipped: All Details

Realme GT Neo 5 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 15 December 2022 00:11 IST
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to launch as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 5 may feature same camera module as its predecessor
  • The smartphone may feature a rectangular camera module
  • Realme GT Neo 5 may come in two different variants

Realme GT Neo 5, an upcoming smartphone lineup in the company's GT Neo series, is reportedly in the works. The purported renders of this smartphone were recently leaked online, providing a detailed look at the camera module of the rumoured phone. Realme GT Neo 5 is believed to be the successor to the Realme GT Neo 3. It is speculated to feature the same camera module on its rear panel as the newly launched Realme 10 Pro series. Earlier reports suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 will come in two variants with two different battery capacities.

According to the renders leaked by tipster @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in collaboration with Smartprix, the Realme GT Neo 5 is shown to have a rectangular black camera module at the top of the rear side, mounted on the black panel which has covered around one-third of the smartphone. The handset is said to have two circular camera holes.

The tipster also revealed that the flash in the device will be next to the camera sensors with Matrix AI Camera written next to it. The smartphone, as suggested in the report, has been shown in the white colour variant. However, information about the possibility of other colour variants is not available as of now.

The Reame GT Neo 5 will reportedly have a Realme branding near the bottom left corner of the device and the power button on the right. If the reports are to be believed, the upcoming smartphone will have a completely different design than its predecessor Realme GT Neo 3.

Apart from the expected design, some of the key features and specifications of the handset have also been leaked previously. An earlier report suggested that the Realme GT Neo 5 will debut in two variants with different battery and charging specifications. While one variant is said to be equipped with 4,600mAh with support for 240W fast charging, another model could get a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It is also expected to feature Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Meanwhile, Realme launched the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G last week. The phone has arrived with a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by a Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, and a 5000mAh battery.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 camera, Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Parent Meta's Oversight Board Increased Policy Implementation in Q3 2022
Twitter Suspends Bot Account Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet
