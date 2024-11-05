Red Magic 10 Pro series will launch in China next week. While ZTE sub-brand Nubia has only mentioned the Red Magic 10 Pro series, the lineup is anticipated to include the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ — these handsets are expected to arrive as the successors to the Red Magic 9 Pro, and Red Magic 9 Pro+, respectively. Ahead of the official debut, the brand has revealed the display details of the vanilla Pro model. It is confirmed to come with a BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and a high screen-to-body ratio. The Red Magic 10 series will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Display Details Teased

As per the latest teaser shared by the company on Weibo, Red Magic 10 Pro is the first handset to be equipped with the new "Wukong Screen" jointly developed by Red Magic and BOE. The display will have a 1.5K resolution and a 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. This screen-to-body ratio is claimed to be the first of its kind and the handset is said to have “the world's first 1.5K true screen” (translated from Chinese).

Red Magic 10 Pro series will be launched in China on November 13 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST). They are currently available for pre-reservations in the country. The lineup will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery with up to 100W fast charging support.

The Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ are expected to come with upgrades over last year's Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+. They were released in November last year, with a starting price tag of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,700).

The previous generation Red Magic phones run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) BOE Q9+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.