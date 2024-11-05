Technology News
English Edition

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE

Red Magic 10 Pro series will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2024 20:07 IST
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 10 Pro series is confirmed to launch in China on November 13

Highlights
  • RedMagic has teased the Red Magic 10 Pro display specifications
  • The handset's display will be produced by BOE
  • Red Magic 9 Pro series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Advertisement

Red Magic 10 Pro series will launch in China next week. While ZTE sub-brand Nubia has only mentioned the Red Magic 10 Pro series, the lineup is anticipated to include the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ — these handsets are expected to arrive as the successors to the Red Magic 9 Pro, and Red Magic 9 Pro+, respectively. Ahead of the official debut, the brand has revealed the display details of the vanilla Pro model. It is confirmed to come with a BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and a high screen-to-body ratio. The Red Magic 10 series will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Display Details Teased

As per the latest teaser shared by the company on Weibo, Red Magic 10 Pro is the first handset to be equipped with the new "Wukong Screen" jointly developed by Red Magic and BOE. The display will have a 1.5K resolution and a 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. This screen-to-body ratio is claimed to be the first of its kind and the handset is said to have “the world's first 1.5K true screen” (translated from Chinese).

Red Magic 10 Pro series will be launched in China on November 13 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST). They are currently available for pre-reservations in the country. The lineup will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They are rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery with up to 100W fast charging support.

The Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ are expected to come with upgrades over last year's Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+. They were released in November last year, with a starting price tag of CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,700).

The previous generation Red Magic phones run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) BOE Q9+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red Magic 10 Pro, Red Magic 10 Pro Plus, Red Magic 10 Pro Series, Red Magic 10 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Copilot Said to Be Witnessing Growing Momentum in India
Apple Said to Be Working on 90Hz Screen Technology for iPad Air, iMac and Studio Display

Related Stories

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  2. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos Chip
  4. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  5. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  7. WhatsApp Is Now Testing a 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G OxygenOS 15 CBT Begins in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over Bias, Editorial Control Concerns: Report
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Feature 1.5K 'Wukong Screen' From BOE
  3. 2022 Tonga Eruption: Public Observations and Scientific Data Illuminate Hunga Volcano's Global Impact
  4. Apple Said to Be Working on 90Hz Screen Technology for iPad Air, iMac and Studio Display
  5. World's Largest Ocean Predator-Prey Marine Event Captured Off Norway's Coast
  6. Microsoft Copilot Said to Be Witnessing Growing Momentum in India
  7. OnePlus Begins OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Programme for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India
  8. Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Xbox Support Virtual Agent for Xbox Insiders
  9. UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »