ZTE Yuanhang 3D With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Unisoc T760 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

ZTE has packed a 4,500mAh battery on the Yuanhang 3D.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 15:00 IST
ZTE Yuanhang 3D With Glasses-Free 3D Display, Unisoc T760 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on Android 13 based MyOS13

Highlights
  • ZTE Yuanhang 3D supports face recognition
  • ZTE Yuanhang 3D has a dual rear camera unit
  • It is offered in Star Black colour
ZTE Yuanhang 3D (translated from Chinese) has been launched in China. The new ZTE handset comes with a 3D display that is claimed to deliver artificial intelligence-based 3D effects to the naked eye. The display offers AI-based 2D to 3D real-time conversion of content as well. The ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on the Unisoc T760 chipset and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support. 

ZTE Yuanhang 3D price

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the single 6GB + 128GB model. It is offered in Star Black colour and is currently up for sale in China. The delivery of the phone will begin on June 30.

ZTE Yuanhang 3D specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on Android 13 based MyOS13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD 3D display with 120Hz refresh rate and 401ppi pixel density. The glasses-free 3D display offers a 60-degree field of view and uses Lenticular grating 3D display technology with AI head tracking and AI 2D-3D real-time conversion.

According to ZTE, Yuanhang 3D is the world's first smartphone with support for 3D images based on AI. It is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC4 GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the ZTE Yuanhang 3D carries a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Yuanhang 3D include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. It gets 128GB of EMMC flash memory. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and light sensor. It offers several AI-based features like AI Smart Voice, AI Smart Translation, and AI Magic Elimination. The handset includes a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition.

ZTE has packed a 4,500mAh battery on the Yuanhang 3D with 33W wired charging support. It measures 75x63.5x8.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
ZTE Yuanhang 3D, ZTE, ZTE Yuanhang 3D Price, ZTE Yuanhang 3D Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
