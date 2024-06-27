ZTE Yuanhang 3D (translated from Chinese) has been launched in China. The new ZTE handset comes with a 3D display that is claimed to deliver artificial intelligence-based 3D effects to the naked eye. The display offers AI-based 2D to 3D real-time conversion of content as well. The ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on the Unisoc T760 chipset and has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support.

ZTE Yuanhang 3D price

The ZTE Yuanhang 3D is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the single 6GB + 128GB model. It is offered in Star Black colour and is currently up for sale in China. The delivery of the phone will begin on June 30.

ZTE Yuanhang 3D specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) ZTE Yuanhang 3D runs on Android 13 based MyOS13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD 3D display with 120Hz refresh rate and 401ppi pixel density. The glasses-free 3D display offers a 60-degree field of view and uses Lenticular grating 3D display technology with AI head tracking and AI 2D-3D real-time conversion.

According to ZTE, Yuanhang 3D is the world's first smartphone with support for 3D images based on AI. It is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC4 GPU and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the ZTE Yuanhang 3D carries a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Yuanhang 3D include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. It gets 128GB of EMMC flash memory. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and light sensor. It offers several AI-based features like AI Smart Voice, AI Smart Translation, and AI Magic Elimination. The handset includes a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition.

ZTE has packed a 4,500mAh battery on the Yuanhang 3D with 33W wired charging support. It measures 75x63.5x8.5mm and weighs 190 grams.