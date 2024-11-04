Red Magic 10 Pro series will launch in China later this month. The lineup is expected to include the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ model, succeeding the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+, which were introduced in China in November 2023. Previous reports speculate that the series may include a Red Magic 10 Ultra version as well. The phones in the lineup are confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has now confirmed the launch date and teased the design of one of the phones. Meanwhile, key features of the Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant have surfaced online.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Launch

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is confirmed to launch in China on November 13 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company.

The Red Magic 10 Pro series phones are currently available for pre-reservation with pre-sale shipments set to start from November 18. In the promotional poster, a Red Magic 10 Pro handset is seen with a flat display and slim bezels.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Features

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is teased to come with high-resolution, flat displays. Meanwhile, a tipster with the Weibo username Panda Is Very Bald (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Red Magic 10 Pro+ comes with a 2,688 x 1,216 pixels resolution display. It is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate and for security, it is tipped to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the tipster, the phone is expected to get a 7,050mAh battery.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Red Magic 10 Pro series will come with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. The phones are expected to sport a 7-inch high-resolution flat display. Previous leaks suggested that the smartphones will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

