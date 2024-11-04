Technology News
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Launch Date Set for November 13; Red Magic 10 Pro+ Features Tipped

Red Magic 10 Pro series will come with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 18:31 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/@Red Magic

Red Magic 10 Pro series phones are teased to get high resolution screens

Highlights
  • Red Magic 10 Pro may include a base Pro, a Pro+ and an Ultra variant
  • The handsets are expected to get 7-inch displays
  • Red Magic 10 Pro+ will likely get a 7,050mAh battery
Red Magic 10 Pro series will launch in China later this month. The lineup is expected to include the Red Magic 10 Pro and Red Magic 10 Pro+ model, succeeding the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+, which were introduced in China in November 2023. Previous reports speculate that the series may include a Red Magic 10 Ultra version as well. The phones in the lineup are confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company has now confirmed the launch date and teased the design of one of the phones. Meanwhile, key features of the Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant have surfaced online.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Launch

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is confirmed to launch in China on November 13 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by the company. red magic 10 pro red magic inline rm10pro

The Red Magic 10 Pro series phones are currently available for pre-reservation with pre-sale shipments set to start from November 18. In the promotional poster, a Red Magic 10 Pro handset is seen with a flat display and slim bezels.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series Features

The Red Magic 10 Pro series is teased to come with high-resolution, flat displays. Meanwhile, a tipster with the Weibo username Panda Is Very Bald (translated from Chinese) suggested that the Red Magic 10 Pro+ comes with a 2,688 x 1,216 pixels resolution display. It is said to support a 144Hz refresh rate and for security, it is tipped to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the tipster, the phone is expected to get a 7,050mAh battery.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Red Magic 10 Pro series will come with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs. The phones are expected to sport a 7-inch high-resolution flat display. Previous leaks suggested that the smartphones will likely support 100W wired fast charging.

Comments

Red Magic 10 Pro, Red Magic 10 Pro series, Red Magic 10 Pro series launch, Red Magic 10 Pro series specifications, Red Magic 10 Pro specifications, Red Magic, Nubia, Red Magic 10 Ultra, Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
