Microsoft Copilot Said to Be Witnessing Growing Momentum in India

Microsoft is reportedly bullish on the Indian market when it comes to artificial intelligence and in particular the company's in-house AI platform Copilot. The information was shared by Microsoft's India and South Asia President, Puneet Chandok, in an interview. The executive also reportedly claimed that Copilot is witnessing a growing momentum in the country on the back of increased real-world use cases of the technology. Notably, several manufacturers have launched Copilot+ PC-branded laptops in India recently, which allows users to natively use the AI on the system.

Microsoft Reportedly Witnessing Growing Momentum for Copilot

In an interview with PTI, Chandok spoke about India and the reception of AI technologies by both users and enterprises. Microsoft has reportedly witnessed an increasing amount of momentum on AI and in particular Copilot. Due to the rise of Copilot in the country, the tech giant is also reportedly not planning to reduce technology spending in India.

Chandok also reportedly highlighted that the scepticism around AI in the country is converting into optimism as more and more players are adapting to the new technology. Further, Microsoft is also said to have taken note of AI's real impact on the ground with the “emergence of real, interesting use cases.”

Further, the Redmond-based tech giant has reportedly hailed India as among the “fastest-growing regions globally for Microsoft” and the company views it as an opportunity to make a dent with its offerings and innovation.

Notably, Microsoft has been aggressive with its roll out of AI features in 2024. The company released several upgrades to Copilot including enhanced image editing capabilities, voice and vision features, as well as its integration across various services such as Microsoft 365, Azure, GitHub and more.

Recently, the tech giant upgraded the GitHub Copilot with support for multi-model capability. It can now support Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro, and OpenAI's GPT-4o, o1-preview, and o1-mini models. Several brands such as Asus, HP, Dell, and others have also released Copilot+ PCs with a dedicated Copilot button and system-wide Copilot AI capability.