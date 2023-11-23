Technology News
Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, RGB Fans Launched: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 9 Pro series is equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 November 2023 16:28 IST
Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip, RGB Fans Launched: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 9 Pro series pricing starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,700)

Highlights
  • Red Magic 9 Pro series runs on Red Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 14
  • The handsets are equipped with customisable RGB cooling fans
  • The Red Magic 9 Pro series is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage
Red Magic 9 Pro series was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest gaming smartphone lineup. The Chinese phone maker has announced two new phones in the series, the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+. These phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is also claimed to be the first smartphone with built in RGB fans to keep thermals in check.

Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ price, availability

Red Magic 9 Pro pricing starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration while the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and CNY 5,199, (roughly Rs. 61,100) respectively.

On the other hand, pricing for the Red Magic 9 Pro+ begins at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,600) for the 16GB+256GB RAM and storage model. The phone will also be available in a 16GB+512GB variant priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,900) and a top-of-the-line 24GB+1TB model that costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,100).

Red Magic 9 Pro, Red Magic 9 Pro+ specifications

Both the Red Magic 9 Pro series models are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones that run on Red Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The handsets sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) BOE Q9+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

The handsets are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with the dedicated Red Core R2 gaming chip. It is equipped with up to 24TB of LPDDR5x RAM. The company says that the phone is equipped with a 10,182 square millimetre vapour chamber and a new alloy fan with a waterfall air duct and this setup is claimed to reduce the temperature of the handset by up to 25 degrees Celsius, when combined with the firm's proprietary CUBE engine.

On the rear panel, the Red Magic 9 Pro series is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor. The handsets also feature a 16-megapixel under-display camera for selfies and video chats.

You get up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Red Magic 9 Pro and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Red Magic 9 Pro+. Connectivity options on the handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB 3.2 Type-C port. The Red Magic 9 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, while the Red Magic 9 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 165W fast charging support. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Red Magic 9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Red Magic 9 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
Oppo Reno 11 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, ColorOS 14 Launched: Price, Specifications
Instagram Feature to Download Publicly Posted Reels Now Available Globally

