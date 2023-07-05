Technology News

Bawaal is a romance drama film based in Lucknow and is released directly on the Prime Video platform

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 5 July 2023 15:26 IST
Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Highlights
  • 'Bawaal' has been shot in India and multiple international locations
  • Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has previously directed 'Chillar Party'
  • 'Bawaal' is an unconventional love story

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal', starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 21, the streamer announced Wednesday. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures. The streaming platform unveiled the film's teaser which presented the budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and Nisha (Kapoor) as they discover love, a press release stated. The film is set in Lucknow and is releasing directly on the Prime Video streaming service.

Dhawan's Ajay is a school teacher in Lucknow, who is idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town. Janhvi plays Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. "But love is never easy, and has to pass through a war of its own," the makers said, sharing the plotline.

According to the makers, 'Bawaal' has been shot in India and multiple international locations have a meaningful message. This is Tiwari's fifth movie project. He has previously directed 'Chillar Party', 'Dangal', and 'Chhichhore'. Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, said that 'Bawaal' is an unconventional love story that 'goes beyond the confines of borders, languages or a period in time'.

"A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker - Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give the audience a romantic tale they'd never forget when it premieres day-and-date, on Prime Video on July 21," Menghani said in a statement.

Nadiadwala said that 'Bawaal' will remain one of his most special and memorable projects. "From the beginning, we believed that 'Bawaal' would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we've managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film," he added.

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parth Siddhpura, Arnob Khan Akib, Aariz Saiyed, Gunjan Joshi, Satendra Soni
  • Director
    Nitesh Tiwari
  • Producer
    Sajid Nadiadwala
Further reading: Prime Video, Bawaal, Varun Dhawan
